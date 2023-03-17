U2SOS40 Art Project Accompanies Arrival Of U2’s ‘Stunning’ ‘Songs Of Surrender’

U2 ‘Songs of Surrender’ artwork: Courtesy of Island Records/Interscope Records

The collaborative project U2SOS40, featuring 40 new visual interpretations of U2’s music, has been launched by Island Records and Interscope to mark the release today (17) of the band’s Songs of Surrender album. The record, featuring 40 of their most seminal songs re-recorded and reimagined, has been praised as “a stunning showcase” and “ uniquely revealing and emotionally resonant.”

Forty artists and creators from around the world were invited to create a 60-second piece of content, each of them soundtracked by one of the new recordings from the album. Each of the creators will share their work on their social media channels over the coming weeks, linked by the hashtag #U2SOS40.

14. Tanima Mehrotra | I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For - Songs Of Surrender

Artists include Indian-born Tanima Mehrotra, who documented her local skate crew in Mexico City who “embody the kind of freedom that comes with youthful curiosity”; and New Zealand-based director-cinematographer Ben Elias, whose film is “a walking tour of Aotearoa starring my grandparents.”

Other contributors include Alana O’Herlihy, a multidisciplinary photographer, director and mixed media artist who “…decided to take the very serious subject matter that ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’ is about, and juxtapose it with those coming of age moments for women, and that loss of innocence”; and Yanya Yatsuk, a U.S.-based Ukrainian-born photographer who wanted to “make something that told a story about love.”

U2 - Songs Of Surrender (Trailer)

The London Times writes of Songs of Surrender that “it is hard not to be moved by the grace, depth and ambition of U2 at their best.” Clash calls it “A stunning showcase of milestone moments and more,” while Rolling Stone says: “More than just an acoustic greatest hits, the band’s latest [album] is uniquely revealing and emotionally resonant.”

The Irish Examiner asks: “What is left when you strip everything away? A voice raised in hope, togetherness, a song. Perfect!” The Irish Times calls the album “a reminder that …U2 have exceptional songs in their back catalog.” Associated Press announces: “U2 reworks past in thrilling ‘Songs of Surrender’” and Ultimate Classic Rock avows: “Four decades on, U2 is still redefining the parameters of their music.”

The full U2SOS40 playlist can be viewed here. Artists and tracks include:

Yana Yatsuk: Pride

Donte Colley: With or Without You

Actual Objects: Stories For Boys

Elle Johnson: Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

Maddy Rotman: 11 O’Clock Tick Tock

Blu DeTiger: Desire

Alana O’Herlihy: Sunday Bloody Sunday

Ben Elias: 40

Goldmond Fong” Stay (Faraway, So Close)

Mitch DeQuilettes: Beautiful Day

Terry O’Connor/Benny Drama: Two Hearts Beat As One

Ella Mai Weisskamp: Dirty Day

Dylan McGale: Red Hill Mining Town

Tanima Mehrotra: I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

Sam Dameshek: City of Blinding Lights

Phil Berge: Electrical Storm

fromm.studio: Bad

Byron Spencer: Ordinary Love

Kelly Butts-Spirito: If God Will Send His Angels