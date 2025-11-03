UMe To Give Classic Records New Life Through Vinylphyle Series

Covers: Courtesy of UMe

Universal Music Group’s catalog division, UMe, is launching a new vinyl reissue series tailor-made for audiophiles and collectors. Vinylphyle, launching on November 14th, will reissue some of history’s most essential albums with exceptional sound quality, new essays and first-class presentation.

The series launches next month with four landmark albums: The Velvet Underground & Nico (1967), Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Exodus (1977), The Band’s Northern Lights–Southern Cross (1975), and Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” (1962).

Vinylphyle - A premium vinyl experience for people who love vinyl

Vinylphyle distinguishes itself from other reissue series’ through uncompromising production standards. Each release features all-analog mastering from original source tapes by some of the industry’s most esteemed engineers— the inaugural four titles were mastered by Joe Nino-Hernes of Sterling Sound. Each record is pressed on 180-gram black vinyl at Record Technology, Inc. (RTI), the renowned Southern California audiophile pressing plant.

The packaging on each reissue will match the audio in superior quality, pairing archival photos, artwork and liner notes with new essays from prominent music and art critics. The first four releases feature informative and lyrical new writing from The Needle Drop founder Anthony Fantano (The Velvet Underground & Nico); filmmaker and DJ Don Letts (Exodus), music journalist Rick Florino (Northern Lights–Southern Cross), and writer James Ritz (“The Christmas Song”).

“This series is built on uncompromising quality,” Bruce Resnikoff, UMe’s President & CEO, shared in a statement. “All albums have been meticulously mastered by renowned mastering engineers from analog and packaged with the utmost care and attention to detail.”

Following its launch, Vinylphyle aims to release two albums monthly, building a library spanning multiple genres and eras. The inaugural selections represent diverse musical territories, but each underwent the same extensive quality controls and thoughtful compilation, from mastering to pressing and printing. All in all, UMe’s guarantee with each Vinylphyle purchase is a “superb final product.”

Find out more about the Vinylphyle series now.