Vince Gill Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Five-Times Platinum ‘I Still Believe In You’

(L-R) Cindy Mabe (Universal Music Group Nashville), Vince Gill, Tony Brown (producer), Larry Fitzgerald (Gill’s manager). Photo: Jason Davis/Getty Images

Vince Gill and Universal Music Group Nashville are celebrating the 30th anniversary of one of the country mainstay’s most significant and successful albums of his stellar career, I Still Believe in You.

Gill was presented with a plaque to honor the album’s milestone backstage at last night’s (12) taping of the new, 90-minute special CMT Giants: Vince Gill, which premieres on Friday (16) at 9pm PT/8pm CT on CMT. The album, produced by Tony Brown and released in September 1992, is certified five-times platinum, and contained five singles, four of which went to No.1 on the country charts (“I Still Believe In You,” “No Future In The Past,” “Tryin’ To Get Over You,” and “One More Last Chance”) while a fifth, “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away,” reached No.2.

The title track from the album, written by Gill and John Jarvis, was described by Billboard as “a pristine ballad embraced by one of country’s most finely refined vocalists.” The singer, writer, and guitarist won two Grammy Awards for the song, for Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance, Male. Gill then won Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year in a remarkable, victorious sweep at the CMA Awards.

Two music videos of songs from the record have been newly remastered in High Definition, “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away” and “One More Last Chance,” to add to the two that had already been remastered, “Tryin’ To Get Over You” and “I Still Believe In You.”

At last night’s CMT Giants event, Gill’s guests included Sheryl Crow, Wendy Moten, Maren Morris, Luke Combs, and Chris Stapleton. When the special was announced, Margaret Comeaux, CMT’s senior vice president of production, music & events said. “[Gill] is a true ‘artist’s artist’ who has touched fans worldwide with his music and songwriting, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bestow him with our most esteemed CMT Giants distinction.”

