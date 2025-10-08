Vince Gill Signs Lifetime Record Deal With MCA

(L-R): MCA’s Mike Haris and Rob Femia, Larry Fitzgerald, Vince Gill, MCA’s Katie McCartney and Stephanie Wright /// Photo Credit: Chris Hollo

MCA has announced that country music legend Vince Gill has signed a lifetime record deal with the label, cementing decades of partnership and collaboration. As part of this pioneering agreement, Vince will release an EP featuring new music every month for the next year.

The series, titled 50 Years From Home, will showcase Vince’s artistry through a combination of new music and carefully selected catalog tracks that complement each EP’s theme. The first EP, 50 Years From Home: I Gave You Everything I Had, is set for release on October 17 and will include the recently double platinum-certified hit, “Go Rest High on That Mountain.”

Vince Gill - Go Rest High On That Mountain (Extended Version) (Official Audio)

“Vince has been a major part of the MCA family for decades,” said Mike Harris, President & CEO of the label. “This lifetime agreement reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting his artistic vision and providing him artistic freedom while ensuring his legacy continues to grow.”

“I’m feeling the most creative I’ve ever felt in my career these last few years,” shared Vince Gill. “I’ve collected a treasure trove of songs and with my friends and partners at MCA we’ve come up with a way to release all this new music. It’s a partnership that’s lasted 36 years and I’m grateful for it.”

Vince’s longtime manager Larry Fitzgerald added, “MCA Records has been Vince’s home since early in his career, and now he knows their partnership will endure into the future. Vince’s fans wanting his music won’t have to look any further than MCA to find it. My relationship with Vince began 41 years ago and I’m thrilled to stand with him at this important moment.”

It was just two months ago that the aforementioned double platinum-certified “Go Rest High on That Mountain” celebrated its 30th anniversary. To help honor the song’s special day and significant charting achievement, Gill unveiled an extended version of the song that includes a new verse. In updating the recording, Gill used all the original tracks adding only his vocals for the new verse. “The last thirty years I’ve always felt like something was missing from this song,” Gill explained recently. “With this new third verse I finally feel like the song is complete.”

