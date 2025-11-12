Vince Gill Set To Receive 2025 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

Photo: David McClister, Courtesy of Morris Public Relations

The Country Music Association has announced Vince Gill as the 2025 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Gill will receive the award during The 59th Annual CMA Awards, which is set to air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 19 on ABC. The show will be available to watch on Hulu the very next day.

While Gill may be receiving a lifetime achievement award next week, he’s still releasing new music and performing those songs for adoring audiences nationwide.

Gill appeared at the Grand Ole Opry for their Veteran’s Day special which also included performances by James Taylor, Emmylou Harris, Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band, Jamey Johnson, and others.

On Saturday, November 15, Gill is set to join Eagles bandmate Joe Walsh for Walsh’s annual VetsAid concert at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Other artists set to join them include Nathaniel Rateliff, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, and Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen.

Additionally, Gill is currently performing with the Eagles at The Sphere in Las Vegas and begins his Christmas at the Ryman residency with wife Amy Grant on December 10.

Last month, MCA announced that the country music legend signed a lifetime record deal with the label. As part of this pioneering agreement, it was revealed that Vince will release an EP featuring new music every month for the next year. The entire project is titled 50 Years From Home, and EP1, I Gave You Everything I Had, was released on October 17. The second release, Secondhand Smoke, will arrive on Friday, November 14.

“Vince has been a major part of the MCA family for decades,” said Mike Harris, President & CEO of the label. “This lifetime agreement reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting his artistic vision and providing him artistic freedom while ensuring his legacy continues to grow.”

“I’m feeling the most creative I’ve ever felt in my career these last few years,” shared Vince Gill. “I’ve collected a treasure trove of songs and with my friends and partners at MCA we’ve come up with a way to release all this new music. It’s a partnership that’s lasted 36 years and I’m grateful for it.”

