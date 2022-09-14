Limited Edition Vinyl Boxsets From Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald Set For Fall Release

Billie Holiday - Photo: Don Hunstein/Columbia Records/Getty Images

Limited edition vinyl box sets from legendary jazz vocalists Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald are set for release this fall. Never-before-released on vinyl, the four LP box collection, Billie Holiday: The Complete Decca Recordings is set for release on November 4 and the three LP box set Ella Fitzgerald: Jukebox Ella: The Complete Verve Singles, Vol.1 is slated for release on October 28.

The 50-track collection, Billie Holiday: The Complete Decca Recordings, encompasses Billie Holiday’s extraordinary 5 ½ years with Decca Records. The four LP limited edition set includes master takes of all 36 songs she recorded for the label, plus additional versions and alternate takes. Additionally, included is a 20-page booklet featuring many rare photographs of the artist, an interview with her Decca producer, Milt Gabler, and extensive liner notes documenting the period and the music. First pressing of the box set is limited to 2000 copies and full track listing is below.

The first of two volumes, Ella Fitzgerald: Jukebox Ella: The Complete Verve Singles, Vol.1, gathers Ella Fitzgerald’s singles together for the first time. When Ella Fitzgerald first went into the recording studio in 1956 for Verve it was not to record The Cole Porter Song Book; it was to record four singles. Ella recorded 45’s alongside her major album projects for the next ten years. These songs all reflect the many facets of her musical personality, whether she’s singing sentimental ballads, big-band swingers, or novelty tunes. Her impeccable artistry and wonderful voice make them all timeless classics. First pressing of the box set is limited to 1000 copies and full track listing is below.

Pre-order Billie Holiday: The Complete Decca Recordings and Jukebox Ella: The Complete Verve Singles Vol. 1.

Billie Holiday: The Complete Decca Recordings:

LP 1: Side A

“Lover Man (Oh, Where Can You Be?)”

“No More”

“No More (Alternate)”

“That Ole Devil Called Love”

“Don’t Explain (First Version)”

“Big Stuff (First Version)”

“Don’t Explain”

Side B

“Big Stuff” (Second Version)

“You Better Go Now”

“What Is This Thing Called Love?”

“Good Morning Heartache”

“No Good Man (Alternate)”

“No Good Man”

LP 2: Side C

“Big Stuff” (Breakdown & Chatter)

“Big Stuff” (Third Version)

“Big Stuff”

“Baby, I Don’t Cry Over You” (Alternate)

“Baby, I Don’t Cry Over You”

“I’ll Look Around” (Alternate)

“I’ll Look Around”

Side D

“The Blues Are Brewin’”

“Guilty” (Alternate)

“Guilty” (Breakdown & Chatter)

“Guilty”

“Deep Song”

“There Is No Greater Love”

“Easy Living”

LP 3: Side E

“Solitude” (Alternate)

“Solitude”

“Weep No More”

“Girls Were Made To Take Care Of Boys”

“I Loves You, Porgy”

“My Man (Mon Homme)” (Alternate)

Side F

“My Man (Mon Homme)”

“’Tain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do” (Alternate)

“’Tain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do”

“Baby Get Lost”

“Keeps On A-Rainin’”

“Them There Eyes”

LP 4: Side G

“ Your Duty”

“Gimme A Pigfoot (And A Bottle Of Beer)”

“You Can’t Lose A Broken Heart” (Duet With Louis Armstrong)

“My Sweet Hunk O’ Trash” (Duet With Louis Armstrong)

“Now Or Never”

“You’re My Thrill”

Side H

“Crazy He Calls Me”

“Please Tell Me Now”

“Somebody’s On My Mind”

“God Bless The Child”

“This Is Heaven To Me”

Ella Fitzgerald: Jukebox Ella: The Complete Verve Singles, Vol.1:

LP 1: Side A

“Stay There” 2:33

“The Sun Forgot to Shine This Morning” 3:15

“Too Young For The Blues” 3:13

“It’s Only a Man” 3:26

“Beale Street Blues” 2:26

“(The End of) A Beautiful Friendship” 2:36

Side B

“The Silent Treatment” 2:49

“Hear My Heart” 2:17

“Hotta Chocolatta” 3:07

“A-Tisket, A-Tasket” 2:19

“Teach Me How to Cry” 2:56

“Swingin’ Shepherd Blues” 2:38

LP 2: Side C

“Your Red Wagon” 2:54

“Travelin’ Light” 3:10

“Oh, What A Night For Love” 2:23

“Dreams Are Made for Children” 2:37

“But Not For Me” 2:04

“The Christmas Song” 3:18

Side D

“The Secret of Christmas” 2:45

“Medley: We Three kings of Orient Are/ O Little Town of Bethlehem” 3:34

“Ich Fuhle Mich Crazy (You’re Driving Me Crazy)” 3:06

“(You’ll Have To Swing It) Mr. Paganini” 3:45

“Call Me Darling” 2:33

LP 3: Side E

“Bill Bailey, Won’t You Please Come Home?” 3:23

“Ol’ Man Mose” 3:51

“Desafinado” 2:09

“Stardust Bossa Nova” 2:31

“All the Live Long Day” 2:39

“I’m A Poached Egg (Without Toast)” 2:34

“Ringo Beat” 1:46

Side F

“I’m Fallin’ in Love” 2:34

“She’s Just a Quiet Girl” 2:51

“We Three (My Echo, My Shadow, and Me)” 2:36

“The Shadow of Your Smile” 3:04

“A Place for Lovers” 2:40

“Lonely Is” 3:33