Watch Chris Stapleton Perform The National Anthem

Country superstar Chris Stapleton turned in a celebrated performance of “The National Anthem” at Super Bowl LVII.

Armed with a vintage Fender Telecaster, Stapleton turned in a performance worthy of the wildly anticipated event. Watch it below.

Earlier this month, Stapleton announced an extensive series of headline dates later this year. Produced by Live Nation, the newly confirmed “All-American Road Show” 2023 shows kick off April 26 at El Paso’s UTEP Don Haskins Center and include stops at Syracuse’s St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Mansfield’s Xfinity Center, St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Charleston’s Credit One Stadium, Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater, Gilford’s Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (two nights), Toronto’s Budweiser Stage and Alpharetta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre among many others.

Special guests featured on the tour include Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty.

Kentucky-born Stapleton is an 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians. Most recently, he was named CMA Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time—setting the record for most wins ever in the category.

Additionally, his most recent album, Starting Over, won Best Country Album at the 67th Annual GRAMMYs as well as earning Album of the Year honors at both the 54th Annual CMA Awards and 56th ACM Awards. The record follows Stapleton’s pair of Platinum-certified releases from 2017, From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2, as well as his x5 Platinum breakthrough solo debut album, Traveller.

In addition to his work as a musician, Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart. Most recently, their “Kentucky Rising” concert last fall raised over $2.8 million to support flood relief in Eastern Kentucky.

