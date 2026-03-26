Weezer Announce ‘The Gathering’ Arena Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Weezer are heading back on the road this fall. Dubbed “Weezer: The Gathering,” the 32-date North American arena trek will feature The Shins and Silversun Pickups as supporting acts.

It kicks off on September 8 in Sacramento, Calif., heading to major cities like Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Nashville, before wrapping in Los Angeles on October 24.

Pre-sale tickets for “Weezer: The Gathering” will be available beginning March 31 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Members of Weezer’s official fan club, as well as Verizon and Citi customers, will have access to the pre-sale. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on April 3 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Along with the tour announcement, the band has confirmed the release of a new single, “Shine Again,” out on April 1. The song will preview their new album, their first since 2021’s Van Weezer. In 2022, they released SZNZ, a series of four EPs inspired by Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

Weezer also have a a string of special events for their fan base. Titled “The Initiation,” it will include a Weezer-themed trivia night, a “sunset ceremony,” pickleball and pinball tournaments against the band members, and more surprises. “The Initiation” week will take place in Los Angeles and begins today, March 26.

Last month, Weezer announced the Weezer Coloring Book. The new vinyl collection will include 1994’s Blue Album, 2001’s Green Album, 2008’s Red Album, 2016’s White Album, 2019’s Teal Album, and 2019’s Black Album, along with a coloring book consisting of 72 brand-new illustrations and a set of markers.

Weezer - Go Away (Official Music Video)

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The band recently re-entered the pop lexicon, thanks to their 2015 “Go Away” single with Best Coast going viral. Featured on 2014’s Everything Will Be Alright in the End, it experienced a resurgence on TikTok, where it’s been used in over 750k videos to date.

Shop Weezer’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.