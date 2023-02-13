The White Buffalo Joins Chris Shiflett On ‘Walking The Floor’ Podcast

The White Buffalo - photo courtesy of Prime PR (US)

As The White Buffalo kick off an east coast tour, Jake Smith, aka The White Buffalo joins Foo Fighters/Dead Peasants guitarist Chris Shiflett for the latest episode of his ‘Walking The Floor’ with Chris Shiflett podcast.

The duo take a deep dive into their diverse musical influences from Outlaw Country to Alt Rock, and Americana to Punk, as Jake explains how artists ranging from Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen to Elliot Smith deeply influenced his songwriting from the start. You can listen to the full episode of ‘Walking The Floor’ with Chris Shiflett featuring Jake Smith/The White Buffalo here.

The White Buffalo’s acclaimed new album Year of the Dark Horse is now available worldwide via Snakefarm. Recorded at Neon Cross studio in Nashville with producer Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Brothers Osbourne, Fidlar) – the 10-track album has debuted to critical praise across the globe. On Year Of The Dark Horse, the Emmy-nominated, Oregon-born, and Southern California-bred artist took the less-traveled path and embarked on a voyage of discovery. Bassist, keyboard player, and guitarist Christopher Hoffee, and drummer Matt Lynott added to the recordings and round out the group on the road.

Today, The White Buffalo’s east coast tour will hit Chicago, IL (Mon. Feb 13, Chop Shop & 1st Ward), followed by Detroit, MI (Tue. Feb 14, El Club), Cleveland Heights, OH (Wed. Feb 15, Grog Shop), Boston, MA (Fri. Feb 17, Paradis Rock Club), Brooklyn, NY (Sat. Feb. 18, Brooklyn Bowl), Ardmore, PA (Mon. Feb 20, Ardmore Music Hall), and Washington, DC (Tue. Feb 21, Union Stage).

The White Buffalo will open for the legendary Bruce Springsteen in Europe on Sunday, May 21 at Circo Massimo in Rome, Italy, followed by a handful of shows in Germany before performing at Bospop Festival in Weert, the Netherlands on Saturday, July 8. Expect more tour dates to be announced soon.

A collection of 12 musical vignettes individual yet constant in flow, YOTDH is The White Buffalo’s most sonically ambitious and well-rounded album to date, with the full scope of Smith’s songwriting craft on view. The White Buffalo: Year of the Dark Horse- a companion art film based on the new album—created a video for each song which can now be watched in the order of the album.

Year of the Dark Horse which American Songwriter hailed as a “tilt-a-whirl of melting soundscapes,” and a “funhouse of melodies that shapeshift in your ears” is based around the shifting of seasons paralleled with the changes in a relationship. Smith’s evocative storytelling and emotionally weighted songs allow the imagination of the listener to play an important part throughout; the music builds on a tale of debauchery (of the drunken variety) and blame, of love and loss, a life lived against the odds, the whole thing set in one lunar year, following our anti-hero through the highs and lows of the seasons. From highlights “Kingdom For A Fool,” “52 Card Pickup,” and “Donna,” Year of the Dark Horse offers an invigorating and wonderfully unpredictable listen.

Buy or stream Year Of The Dark Horse.