Willie Nelson Announces Lineup For 2023 Outlaw Music Festival
This year, the country legend will share the stage with John Fogerty, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Margo Price, The Avett Brothers and more.
Willie Nelson has announced the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Over the course of 32 shows taking place between June and October, the 89-year-old music legend will share the stage with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, Bob Weir, John Fogerty, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Margo Price.
The 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour also features Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Brittney Spencer, Whiskey Myers, and Particle Kid performing in select cities. Check out the full itinerary below.
Tickets for a newly announced run of Outlaw shows in September and October go on sale Friday, April 28 via Ticketmaster. A Live-Nation pre-sale will occur one day earlier on Thursday, April 27 using access code VINYL.
Prior to launching the Outlaw Music Festival Tour, Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday with a pair of all-star concerts at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, and more. In July, he’ll host the 50th anniversary of his annual Fourth of July Picnic in Austin.
Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2023 Dates:
06/23 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
06/24 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
06/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
06/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Margo Price
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
06/30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Flatland Cavalry
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
07/02 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
More To Be Announced
07/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Kurt Vile and The Violators
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
07/29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
07/30 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
08/02 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
08/04 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
08/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
08/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
08/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
08/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
09/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Willie Nelson & Family
Tedeschi Trucks Band
The String Cheese Incident
Los Lobos
Particle Kid
09/09 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Tedeschi Trucks Band
The String Cheese Incident
Particle Kid
More TBA
09/10 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
Particle Kid
More TBA
09/12 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
Particle Kid
09/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
The String Cheese Incident
Los Lobos
Particle Kid
09/16 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
The String Cheese Incident
Los Lobos
Particle Kid
09/17 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
The String Cheese Incident
Los Lobos
Particle Kid
09/18 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
Particle Kid
09/22 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
The String Cheese Incident
Particle Kid
10/06 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
10/07 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
10/08 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
10/11 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Particle Kid
10/13 – Brandon, MS @ The Brandon Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
10/14 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
10/15 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
