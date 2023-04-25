Willie Nelson Announces Lineup For 2023 Outlaw Music Festival

Willie Nelson - Photo: Gary Miller/Shock Ink for Getty Images

Willie Nelson has announced the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Over the course of 32 shows taking place between June and October, the 89-year-old music legend will share the stage with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, Bob Weir, John Fogerty, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Margo Price.

The 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour also features Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Brittney Spencer, Whiskey Myers, and Particle Kid performing in select cities. Check out the full itinerary below.

Tickets for a newly announced run of Outlaw shows in September and October go on sale Friday, April 28 via Ticketmaster. A Live-Nation pre-sale will occur one day earlier on Thursday, April 27 using access code VINYL.

Prior to launching the Outlaw Music Festival Tour, Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday with a pair of all-star concerts at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, and more. In July, he’ll host the 50th anniversary of his annual Fourth of July Picnic in Austin.

Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2023 Dates:

06/23 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

06/24 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

06/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

06/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Margo Price

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

06/30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Flatland Cavalry

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

07/02 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

More To Be Announced

07/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kurt Vile and The Violators

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

07/29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

07/30 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

08/02 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

08/04 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

08/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

08/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

08/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

08/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

09/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Willie Nelson & Family

Tedeschi Trucks Band

The String Cheese Incident

Los Lobos

Particle Kid

09/09 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Tedeschi Trucks Band

The String Cheese Incident

Particle Kid

More TBA

09/10 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

Particle Kid

More TBA

09/12 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

Particle Kid

09/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

The String Cheese Incident

Los Lobos

Particle Kid

09/16 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

The String Cheese Incident

Los Lobos

Particle Kid

09/17 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

The String Cheese Incident

Los Lobos

Particle Kid

09/18 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

Particle Kid

09/22 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

The String Cheese Incident

Particle Kid

10/06 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Elizabeth Cook

Particle Kid

10/07 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Elizabeth Cook

Particle Kid

10/08 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Elizabeth Cook

Particle Kid

10/11 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Particle Kid

10/13 – Brandon, MS @ The Brandon Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Elizabeth Cook

Particle Kid

10/14 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Elizabeth Cook

Particle Kid

10/15 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Elizabeth Cook

Particle Kid

Listen to the best of Willie Nelson on Apple Music and Spotify.