Yellowcard Announce Tour with New Found Glory and Plain White T’s

Three beloved alt-rock bands, Yellowcard, New Found Glory, and Plain White T’s, will hit the road together in summer 2026.

The Up Up Down Down tour kicks off May 6th at Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia. It then makes stops at Hollywood, Florida’s Hard Rock Live, Chicago’s Salt Shed Outdoors, Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, New York’s SummerStage in Central Park, and many more before wrapping up June 17th at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston.

Earlier this year, Yellowcard released their 11th album and first since 2016, Better Days. Produced by Blink-182’s Travis Barker, the record’s title track reached No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. The nearly 22-year gap since their first appearance on the chart with the Ocean Avenue single “Way Away” set a new record between first entry and first No. 1 on the chart.

In 2022, Yellowcard reunited after a years-long hiatus at Chicago’s RiotFest. The next year, they released an EP titled Childhood Eyes. Better Days features contributions from Avril Lavigne and Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio. “This record needed to be the ultimate revival, the ultimate redemption song for our band,” lead singer Ryan Key told the Los Angeles Times. “And so far it’s, it’s proven to be that.”

Per Key, “Every time we think this part of our career couldn’t possibly get any better, somehow it does. The Up Up Down Down Tour arrives summer 2026 and celebrates more than 2 decades of friendship with New Found Glory and Plain White T’s. We already know this will be one of the most special tours we’ve ever been a part of. ‘Ocean Avenue,’ ‘My Friends Over You,’ AND ‘Hey There Delilah’ at the same show?!”

Artist presales begin today, December 8, and additional presales will run throughout the week. General tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, December 11 at 10am local time. A variety of VIP packages and experiences are available. Offers include premium tickets, a group photo opportunity with Yellowcard, exclusive access to the band’s soundcheck, specially designed VIP gift item, and more. The Up Up Down Down tour follows Yellowcard’s Maximum Fun Tour with A Day To Remember.

