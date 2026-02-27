SIGN UP

Yungblud Releases Anticipated ‘Idols II’

The English rocker has shared the second installment of his concept album ‘Idols,’ which is led by the single ‘Suburban Requiem.’

YUNGBLUD Idols II
Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Yungblud has released the second installment of his concept album, Idols. Idols II features six new tracks led by the single “Suburban Requiem.” Also included is the Smashing Pumpkins version of “Zombie.” Idols II is out now via Capitol Records/Locomotion.

Speaking on the evolution of the project, Yungblud shared: “This is it. The second chapter of the Idols story. Part 1 was a journey that helped me reclaim my identity from the darkest position I’ve ever been in my life. Part 2 is about realising that I am alive, that I am real, that this journey that I’ve been on didn’t kill me. It’s about realising that you can feel invincible when you actually feel yourself. It’s about comprehending that my heart is beating and that my lungs are filling up with air.”

Earlier this year, Yungblud received three Grammy nominations (Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Album), making him the the first British artist in history to earn three nominations in the rock categories in a single year. He won the award for Best Rock Performance for “Changes (Live from Villa Park) Back to the Beginning” alongside Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman and II.

YUNGBLUD - Suburban Requiem (Official Lyric Video)

Yungblud’s 24-date sold-out North American tour begins May 1. Idols was released in June 2025 and became Yungblud’s third consecutive UK Number One album. In November 2025, he secured his fourth UK Number One album with One More Time, a collaboration with Aerosmith. The release marked Aerosmith’s first-ever UK Number One album.

Buy YUNGBLUD’s IDOLS II on clear vinyl here.

