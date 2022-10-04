Yungblud Delivers Punchy Set For NFL London Games Halftime Performance

Yungblud – Photo: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

Yungblud delivered a punchy set for the NFL London Games Halftime Performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend (October 2).

The Doncaster rocker provided the halftime entertainment during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints.

Taking to a stage erected in the middle of the pitch, the star – real name Dominic Harrison – and his band treated the stadium crowd to three songs from his self-titled third album. After opening the performance with “The Funeral,” the group launched into the upbeat, Cure-sampling “Tissues.”

Closing out the set, Yungblud performed “The Emperor,” leaping off the stage to race around the pitch as he sang. As the song came to an end, he jumped into the air, landing on his back on top of the NFL logo emblazoned on the grass beneath him. You can watch the performance in full here.

Yungblud will take that energy with him next year when he kicks off his highly-anticipated world tour in North America. The dates will begin in Seattle, WA, on April 29, before continuing on to Vancouver, Las Vegas, Austin, Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, New York City, Toronto, Boston, St. Louis, and more. It will conclude in Kansas City, MO, on July 25.

The star’s third album earned him his first entry in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart last month. The self-titled release sold 13,000 copies in the U.S. during the tracking period used to determine its positioning, placing it at No. 3 on the chart.

According to Luminate via Billboard, Yungblud sold 12,000 physical copies across multiple formats – including vinyl, CD, and cassette – and earned 1,000 in digital downloads.

The achievement followed the artist scoring his second UK Number One album with the record. Yungblud also topped charts in Australia, Austria, Ireland, New Zealand, and Scotland.

Yungblud set out to create a meaningful record for this third full-length release. After finding success in the mainstream, he found himself fighting to defend his authenticity as it was questioned and interrogated by people within the music industry who assumed his image and persona were all an act.

“I wanted to internalize and reflect my personality because I see myself as someone who is confidently insecure,” Yungblud told NPR. “I have a lot of anxiety inside myself. I’m quite bad at communicating, and I’m really insecure. But I’m really loud, and I’m really energetic, and I wanted to kind of reflect that in my music. That’s why I self-titled it. I was like, this is Yungblud. This is what it’s about.”

