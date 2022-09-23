SIGN UP
Zoe Wees Shares Music Video For Heart-Wrenching New Single ‘Daddy’s Eyes’

Published on

Zoe Wees – Photo: Megan Courtis (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Zoe Wees has shared another anthemic single, this time offering up an emotion-driven ode to those who have grown up with absent fathers. “Daddy’s Eyes” arrives via Capitol Records as the 20-year-old singer and songwriter’s third single of the year.

“My father was never there for my mother and me,” Wees shared in a statement. “I’ve met him once in my life and I realized that my eyes look exactly like his. I don’t wanna cry these tears with my Daddy’s Eyes. I don’t need you, Dad!”

“Daddy’s Eyes” arrives alongside a poignant music video that centers Wees’ emotionally vulnerable performance, during which each lyric is delivered with the weight of lingering childhood pain and emotional trauma.

“I don’t wanna cry these tears with my daddy’s eyes / Turn up after all these years just to say goodbye, oh, no,” Wees sings on the moving chorus. All the birthdays are the worst days / Every Christmas you were missing / All the nights you never sang me to sleep.”

“Daddy’s Eyes” follows Wees’ latest single release “Third Wheel,” which occupied the wildly different lane of heartbreak, but taking the approach of writing from the perspective of someone who’s in love with their partner, even though their partner is still obsessed with their ex.

“It’s so awkwardly heartbreaking to be the third wheel in any relationship,” Wees shared in a statement at the time of release. “Although this song’s meaning comes from a really tough moment in my own life, I hope this song will make some people reminisce about their own similar experiences as times when they learned to grow.”

Both songs were written with and produced by Patrick Pyke Salmy and Ricardo Muñoz, who helmed Wees’ debut EP, Golden Wings, which included the RIAA Gold-certified, Top 20 Pop radio hit “Control.”

Stream or purchase “Daddy’s Eyes.”

Related Topics:
  Avy115

    September 23, 2022 at 9:34 pm

