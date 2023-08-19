Zoe Wees Announces New Album ‘Therapy,’ Shares New Single ‘Lightning’

Zoe Wees - Photo: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Zoe Wees has announced that her debut album Therapy will arrive on November 3 via Capitol Records. To celebrate the news, Wees has also shared a brand new song to be featured on the album entitled “Lightning.”

Speaking about the song, Zoe said, “For me, ‘Lightning’ is about pushing through all the doubt you get from those people who try to knock you down and underestimate you. When I’ve pushed through it all, I’ve found motivation that’s made me even stronger. Don’t ever doubt how powerful you can be.”

Zoe Wees - Lightning (Visualiser)

Wees also shared the tracklist for the new project, which includes 20 songs and a feature from Atlanta R&B superstar 6LACK. Check out the full tracklist below.

Therapy promises to delve further into Wees’ profound emotional journey of self-discovery, healing, and resilience. Through her poignant lyrics and powerful vocals, Zoe takes listeners on a therapeutic musical exploration, addressing personal struggles, triumphs, and the complex emotions that shape our lives.

Wees has a knack for making her complex, emotional stories feel universally relatable. Her raw, powerful debut single “Control” amassed two billion streams and became a worldwide hit. It entered the top 20 at Pop radio in the U.S.

“Girls Like Us”, Wees’ follow-up single, was highlighted in the New York Times Magazine tracing the lineage of “the sad banger,” and hailed by People as “a vulnerable pop anthem that pushed for togetherness and solidarity to girls around the world.”

Therapy Tracklist:

1. Sorry For The Drama

2. Lightning

3. Girls Like Us

4. Love Should Be Easy

5. Control

6. Lifeline

7. Daddy’s Eyes

8. Hold Me

9. Nothing’s Forever

10. 21 Candles

11. On My Own

12. Broke

13. That’s How it Goes feat. 6LACK

14. You Ain’t Really Good For Me

15. Don’t Give Up

16. Nothing But You

17. Third Wheel

18. Less Of A Women

19. Hold Me Like You Used To

20. When It Hurts