Zoe Wees Announces New Song ‘Lightning’ And Debut Album

Zoe Wees - Photo: Courtesy of Lillie Eiger

Zoe Wees has announced that the new song “Lightning” will be released on Friday (18), with an accompanying video. She has also confirmed plans to release her debut album Therapy via Capitol Records on November 3. Pre-save the single here.

Wees’ tracks such as “Control” and “Girls Like Us” have already been streamed some three billion times. She says of the new track: “For me, ‘Lightning’ is about pushing through all the doubt you get from those people who try to knock you down and underestimate you. When I’ve pushed through it all, I’ve found motivation that’s made me even stronger. Don’t ever doubt how powerful you can be.”

Wees has already shown her rare ability to make complex, emotional stories feel universally relatable, as further exemplified by such singles as “Daddy’s Eyes” and “Don’t Give Up,” which will also be on the album. Her debut single “Control” amassed 2 billion streams and became a worldwide hit, reaching the top 20 at US pop radio.

The follow-up “Girls Like Us” was highlighted in the New York Times magazine, which traced the lineage of the “sad banger,” and was described by People as “a vulnerable pop anthem that pushed for togetherness and solidarity to girls around the world.” It went multi-platinum and reached No.1 in Germany’s radio charts, after which Wees released her debut EP Golden Wings, which was featured on Spotify’s Radar, Apple’s UpNext, and YouTube’s Artist On The Rise program.

Wees has also featured in The Guardian, Forbes’ 30 Under 30 special, Gal Dem, Line Of Best Fit, and Clash, and in cover stories by Notion, Euphoria, Hunger, and Germany’s Glamour magazine. She’s performed at the American Music Awards, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2021, also collaborating with such artists as 6lack, Kygo and Felix Jaehn.

Pre-order Zoe Wees’ Therapy, which is released on November 3.