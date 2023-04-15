Zoe Wees Overcomes Her Burdens On Anthemic ‘Don’t Give Up’

Zoe Wees – Photo: Johanna Berghorn (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Zoe Wees has shared her anthemic new single, “Don’t Give Up,” which contains a powerful message of strength.

The shimmering new track sees the star reuniting with producers Patrick Pyke Salmy and Ricardo Muñoz, who produced her debut EP Golden Wings. Leon Milla also worked on the song.

“Dancing with the sun but there’s thunder in your mind,” Wees sings. “You’re gonna be OK, I know it’s hard but you’ll survive/Do you ever feel/Do you ever feel alone?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sometimes the weight of the world feels too heavy to bear and most of the time giving up seems like the easiest way,” Wees said in a press release. “This song is a reminder to me that this is not an option and that I’ve got the power to overcome anything that comes my way. You’re stronger than you think and you’re never alone. And even when the world turns upside down, never give up.”

Zoe Wees - Don't Give Up (Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Don’t Give Up” follows Wees heart-wrenching 2022 single “Daddy’s Eyes,” which provided an emotion-driven ode to those who have grown up with absent fathers. “My father was never there for my mother and me,” Wees shared in a statement at the time.

“I’ve met him once in my life and I realized that my eyes look exactly like his. I don’t wanna cry these tears with my Daddy’s Eyes. I don’t need you, Dad!”

Since making her debut with the Top 20 Pop radio hit and RIAA Gold-certified single “Control” in 2020, Wees has amassed nearly 3 billion combined global streams. She has also been nominated for an NAACP Image Award, included in Forbes’ “30 Under 30” Class of 2021, and featured in Billboard’s “21 Under 21: Ones To Watch.” She has appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the American Music Awards, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and more. Last year, Wees was also featured on Felix Jaehn’s new track, “Do It Better.”

Buy or stream “Don’t Give Up.”