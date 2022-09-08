The ‘Brothers And Sisters’ Album: Keeping It In The Allman Family
The Allman Brothers had a strong claim to be America’s hottest group of early September 1973.
With a Top 40 singles chart entry and what turned out to be their only No.1 US album, the Allman Brothers Band had a strong claim to be America’s hottest group of early September 1973.
“Ramblin’ Man” made its, and the band’s, first appearance in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of September 8, 1973. But over on the album countdown, even bigger things were happening. Brothers and Sisters, which had entered the chart just two weeks before, completed its climb to the top, taking over from Jethro Tull’s A Passion Play. And there it would stay for five impressive weeks, until the Rolling Stones took the crown with Goats Head Soup.
The Allmans’ self-titled debut album of 1969 had become their first US chart appearance in January of the following year, but only at a modest No.188. Later in 1970, Idlewild South fared much better, at No. 38, before the band’s reputation as a live phenomenon ensured a No.13 showing for 1971’s At Fillmore East set.
Platinum for Capricorn
1972’s studio/live hybrid Eat A Peach, created during the time of Duane Allman’s tragic death, then went to No.4. It poignantly paved the way for the triumph of Brothers and Sisters, released by Capricorn and produced by the band with Johnny Sandlin. Adorned with a front cover image of Brittany Oakley, the daughter of Allmans bassist Berry Oakley and his wife Linda, it became not just their only No.1 but, after Eat A Peach, their second platinum seller in a row.
Concurrently with the Brothers and Sisters sessions, vocalist, keyboard player and rhythm guitarist Gregg Allman was working on what would be his first solo album, Laid Back. Released soon afterwards in November 1973, Gregg’s set would climb to No.13 and go gold. Perhaps surprisingly, although Brothers and Sisters did give the southern rock giants their UK chart debut, it only reached No.42 there.
In the month of their chart victories with Brothers and Sisters and “Ramblin’ Man,” the Allman Brothers Band played at the Los Angeles Forum. They performed until 2am, with Melody Maker’s Chris Charlesworth writing that they could have carried on all night. As he put it: “No American band will ever sound like Zeppelin or The Who; no English band will ever sound like the Allmans.”
Karen Villarreal
September 8, 2014 at 11:17 pm
Allman Brothers are the best in my book!! Always ready to listen to their music. We do not have this type of talent these days for sure!!!
JULIE HAWKINS
September 9, 2014 at 4:51 am
Was just recalling memories today with my “1”st cousin Tommy about the time we spent together in Macon . It’s been 4ever since we’ve seen each other and of course once we got started taking bout our big brothers whom we coincided Greg and Duane to be all other memories were unlocked . So thanks for being there for us. Yalls music was a life line for us Especially when we we became separated. T.Y. very much lov and respect. ;Tom Tom and Julee
julie Hawkins
September 9, 2014 at 4:55 am
Please if ANY one Remembers who this little girl is or her name please contact me at my email . Inthesky65@gmail.com
Freddy Hansen
September 9, 2014 at 3:01 pm
Vaylor Trucks, the son of drummer Butch Trucks and his wife Linda, look The Allmann Borthers Brother & Sisters on Wikipedia
Wayne
September 9, 2014 at 3:12 pm
That “little girl” on the cover is actually a little boy! Vaylor Trucks, Butch’s son. Brittany Oakley, Berry’s daughter, is the little girl on the back cover.
Joyce
September 9, 2014 at 4:05 pm
From Wiki: The front album cover features a photograph of Vaylor Trucks, the son of drummer Butch Trucks and his wife Linda.
Joyce
September 9, 2014 at 4:12 pm
The front album cover features a photograph of Vaylor Trucks, the son of drummer Butch Trucks and his wife Linda. (From Wikipedia)
Ca
September 10, 2014 at 4:49 pm
#1 everyday in my house..there is an achingly beautiful story attached to how the Allmans named the album Brothers and Sisters and how Duane named Little Martha. Duane , having written Little Martha for a girlfriend, took the name of song from a grave in Rose Hill Cemetary. A statue of a sad eyed little girl stands over a grave, a single rose in her left hand. Martha Ellis, died just weeks b4 her 13th birthday in 1896, her epitaph reads- “Our Baby,” “She was love personified and her memory is a sweet solace by day, and pleasant dreams by night to Momma , Papa brothers and sisters. We will meet again in the sweet bye and bye. t
Paul
August 25, 2016 at 9:23 pm
Somebody bought this for me for my 14th birthday in 73 ,still got it
Jim mcginley
August 26, 2016 at 2:26 am
Absolutely brilliant album, brothers and sisters is a CLASSIC.
Butch Trucks
August 27, 2016 at 4:45 pm
That story about the statue of Little Martha being the inspiration for the tune is wrong. Duane’s girl friend at the time was Dixie Meadows who worked as a hair stylist. The uniform she wore to work reminded Duane of Martha Washington so Daune called her Little Martha. I was in Atlanta with them right after he wrote the tune and we sat all night listening to it. Was magic.
Sidstevens
August 31, 2016 at 1:02 pm
Thanks Butch I have always wondered if Duane had gotten that name from Rose Hill or somewhere else. Thanks again.
jack cannizzaro
September 8, 2016 at 10:25 am
The best