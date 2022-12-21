Carl Wilson’s Best Beach Boys Songs: 10 Essential Tracks
Carl Wilson’s best Beach Boys songs reveal the youngest Wilson brother to have been an intuitive producer with an exquisite voice.
Despite being the youngest member of The Beach Boys, guitarist Carl Wilson, born on December 21, 1946, took center stage on many of their greatest moments. Elder brother Brian knew that Carl’s pure, radiant vocals were perfect for songs like “God Only Knows” and “Good Vibrations,” but as he matured, Carl showed that he was much more than a set of heavenly pipes, earning his production stripes in the late 60s and early 70s, and effectively assuming the role of the band’s leader as they became a hot live ticket. Were it not for his untimely passing, aged 51, on February 6, 1991, he doubtless would have offered much more. Here we honor Carl Wilson’s memory with a guide to his ten best Beach Boys songs.
Listen to the best of The Beach Boys on Apple Music and Spotify.
10: “Girl Don’t Tell Me” (1965)
This tale of a summer fling is significant in that it was Carl’s first major lead vocal for The Beach Boys (we’re not counting 1964’s “Pom-Pom Play Girl”). It appeared on the 1965 album Summer Days (And Summer Nights!!), Brian writing in the sleevenotes, “I’m glad I finally wrote a song Carl dug singin’.” He knew his brother well – Carl really grows into it (just hear the way he flies into the last, “I’m the guy-uy-uy who/Left you with tears in his eyes…”). It’s a masterful piece of acoustic pop that chimed with the times – not only with the sound of the Help!-era Beatles, but also their US counterparts, The Byrds.
9: “All This Is That” (1972)
As the 70s progressed, Carl became the de facto leader of The Beach Boys, as reflected in the title of their 1972 album, Carl & The Passions – “So Tough” (it refers to one of Carl’s early groups). He’s the only band member to feature on every track of that album, producing and knitting together a seemingly disparate set of songs. His vocals elevate Mike Love and Al Jardine’s “All This Is That” from a cosmically-lilting, peaceful and subtle track into something transcendent. Jardine told this writer that he gave Carl a writing credit on the song purely thanks to the way he sang the closing “jai guru dev”: “Carl’s voice on there is just magnificent. And hitting that note, jeez… It’s the best part of the song.”
8: “You Need A Mess Of Help To Stand Alone” (1972)
Written by Brian Wilson and the group’s then manager, Jack Rieley, “You Need A Mess Of Help…” made for a powerful opening to Carl & The Passions…, largely thanks to Carl’s powerful production, nimble arrangement and gutsy vocals. About as raucous as The Beach Boys would get, it obviously suited Carl – he really lets rip here.
7: “I Can Hear Music” (1969)
A cover of The Ronettes’ 1966 single, “I Can Hear Music” marked Carl Wilson’s first hit as producer and arranger, suggesting that he wasn’t the only Wilson brother enamored with Phil Spector’s music. Rather than constructing a dense and imposing Wall Of Sound, Carl opted for an airy, bucolic treatment, his lead vocal gliding over banks of classic Beach Boys harmonies.
6: “Long Promised Road” (1971)
Alongside his brother Dennis’ early 70s material, Carl’s contributions to Surf’s Up suggest a tantalizing alternate route The Beach Boys could have taken. “Long Promised Road” was a reflective and mature demonstration of Carl’s blossoming talent and incredible potential – from downcast verses, his vocals flecked with hard-won experience, to gritty and jubilant choruses full of soul, to extended passages of spectral beauty.
5: “The Trader” (1974)
When The Beach Boys upped sticks to the village of Baambrugge, in the Dutch province of Utrecht, to record 1974’s Holland, it seemed to elicit some homesickness in the group, inspiring them to write a batch of songs about their California home. “The Trader” concerned itself with US history – its lyrics, by then manager Jack Rieley, taking in colonialism – but it was also in keeping with the roots-informed Americana of groups like Little Feat and The Band. Carl was the musical driving force, creating an epic song in two parts: the first a funky strut; the second a drifting and lush extended coda.
4: “Darlin’” (1967)
Alongside his skills as writer and producer, Brian had an uncanny ability to match songs with their singers. Carl’s ability to dig deep for gutsy, soulful vocals made him a perfect fit for the Frankie Valli-meets-R&B stomper “Darlin’.” The song became a live staple at Beach Boys concerts, with Carl proving that no one sang “Doggone outta sight!” quite like him.
3: “Surf’s Up” (1971)
When Brian Wilson consented to the use of “Surf’s Up” – the most significant part of the SMiLE jigsaw that hadn’t previously been released in some form – for the 1971 album that would take its name, it was Carl who would again take center-stage. Opening the song, his poise is the perfect fit, at once stately and tinged with trepidation, until his spectacular vocal gymnastics on the refrain of “Columnated ruins domino…”
2: “Feel Flows” (1971)
Another Surf’s Up song that saw Carl prove he could match his brother’s flair for sonic invention. “Feel Flows” is a wistful, sun-dappled wonder – all Moog synth textures, stinging guitar solos, free jazz-inspired flutes, and phased backing vocals – that’s a very long way from “Surfin’ Safari.” Carl is at the center of it all, sage-like as the song shimmers around him..
1: “God Only Knows” (1966)
One of the countless masterstrokes that made up “God Only Knows” was Brian selflessly handing lead vocal duties to Carl, after realizing his own voice wasn’t right for the song. As he said in a 1996 interview to promote the Pet Sounds Sessions box set: “Well, I thought I was gonna do it. As the song progressed, I said, ‘Hey, I feel kind of natural doing this.’ But when we completed creating the song, I said my brother Carl will probably be able to impart the message better than I could, so I sacrificed that one.” His instinct was right. Carl sang the song beautifully, capturing the tenderness and spirituality of a true masterpiece.
Athena
December 21, 2019 at 8:31 pm
Carl Wilson was one of the best. It’s so great seeing some of these songs.
Just a little change – he actually died in 1998.
Matthew
December 21, 2019 at 11:55 pm
Holland was released in 1973 (therefore the same with “The Trader”). And as Athena stated, Carl died in 1998.
Mark
December 22, 2019 at 1:45 pm
He is the best BB singer by far. If only he hadn’t passed away so young. Saw Brian & Al on a tour a couple years ago, fantastic show. Brought back a lot of memories from growing up during that time, especially Pet Sounds. Wore that vinyl out!
Rosie Lowe
December 22, 2019 at 5:01 pm
I never understood why Mike Love sang so many leads as his voice was just awful. Carl had a magically beautiful voice that was so underrated. I adored listening to “I Can Hear Music”. What a voive!
Patricia A. Carey
December 22, 2019 at 7:06 pm
Great list, but I’d have to add “Good Vibrations” to it.
Roman
December 22, 2019 at 8:31 pm
I swear I can hear Toni Tennille singing background vocals in “Feel Flows.”
Scott Pitzer
January 24, 2021 at 2:42 am
She did tour with them (maybe you knew that.) Said she was the “only GIRL to tour as a BEACH BOY.”
I don’t know what year(s.)
Jimfromhopatcong
December 23, 2019 at 1:59 am
I hate lists – everyone has their own special connection and that connection does not need to be critiqued by someone else- Carl’s voice could bring you somewhere special – hard to believe he’s gone for so long – even harder to believe we still have Brian for all he’s gone through- make a point like me to be sure to go see him once more on his tour – it’s not going to last forever – our heroes are leaving us everyday it seams – nothing is worse than regret – being a New Jersey guy I’m so glad I saw Pat Dinizio and the Smithereens a year or so he passed so unexpectedly- almost everything Carl sang was special- we realize that with a lot of things especially when they are gone
Jim Chris
December 25, 2019 at 8:55 pm
Other than leaving off Good Vibrations, this is a great recap of Carl’s best work. Nice Job.
Don
December 26, 2019 at 6:24 am
On the song “God Only Knows” I have both versions with Brian on lead and of course Carl’s version was the one on the album. If you play Brian’s version and then Carl’s you can hear a softness that Brian must have realized.
J.M. Dempsey
January 2, 2020 at 1:48 pm
How can you leave out “Good Vibrations”? It should be no lower than no. 2, if “God Only Knows” is 1.
Charles Terrat
March 31, 2020 at 1:11 am
With all respect for Brian’s genius, Carl was the heart and soul of the band. Thank you for this appreciation. My favorite Beach Boy albums, after Pet Sounds, were the ones where Carl was front and center… Holland, Surf’s Up, and Carl and the Passions. But maybe the list should have had 11 songs. Good Vibrations is the obvious omission.
Sue
September 19, 2020 at 3:26 pm
i feel Carl only achieved true relaxation and enjoyment in his work when he sang with his friends Gerry Beckey and Robert Lamm on their album Like a Brother (Beckley Lamm Wilson). His songs on here are so heartbreaking as they either anticipated his death or written with the knowledge he would soon no longer be around. Songs like I Wish for You (apparently written for his sons) and Like a Brother (so obviously written for Brian and Dennis). This album was a labour of love by all three artists. Tragically, Carl never heard it completed Lot of rambling there – so I would add Like a Brother and I Wish For You to your list.
Jaki
November 11, 2020 at 3:36 am
Wild Honey is also one of my favourite Carl vocals. Even when he’s rocking the vocals the sweetness comes through, We’re lucky that at least his beautiful voice didn’t diminish with age and his lifelong smoking habit. His writing talent was clear, what a shame that he and Dennis didn’t develop further instead of propping up the franchise and nostalgia tours, imagine if the three brothers had broken away to follow the direction Brian wanted to go.around 1966. I love each one of the Wilson boys!
Rich Oljey
February 8, 2021 at 7:51 am
Wild Honey and This Whole World come to mind. But this is a strong list and indicative of the talents of Carl Dean Wilson.
jeff mellott
July 10, 2021 at 7:11 pm
If Brian’s voice wasn’t right for the song– then giving it to Dennis wasn’t selfless. It was good business.
Bruce
January 19, 2022 at 7:35 am
Somehow you missed the greatest pop song ever—Carl sang Good Vibrations. And you all need to hear Heaven off Carl’s first solo album. Enjoy
Sally
May 19, 2022 at 7:40 am
Perhaps someone can help me but I recall Carl sang Breakaway and he was so cute and angelic singing it.