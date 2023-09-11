‘Live In Concert’: Joe Walsh’s Farewell to the James Gang
A month after the release of Walsh’s last studio album with the band, ‘Thirds,’ he recorded the live set with them at Carnegie Hall.
Three studio albums into Joe Walsh’s work with the James Gang, the guitarist was bound for pastures new – but not before he had made one final appearance on LP with the Cleveland rock heroes.
Just a month after the release of that studio farewell, Thirds, Walsh was on stage at Carnegie Hall in New York with his band mates Dale Peters and Jim Fox. That’s where they recorded the show that became Live In Concert, which made its US chart debut on September 11, 1971.
“Released at the height of the Gang’s popularity,” said the Billboard review for that issue, “this Live recording of their recent Carnegie Hall concert includes exciting audience-inspired music.” The magazine singled out “Stop,” “Walk Away,”and “Ashes The Rain and I,” observing that “Tend My Garden” and an extended “Lost Woman” were other highlights.
Studio and live releases
A trade advertisement by ABC Records announced not just the live album but the James Gang’s new single. Perhaps because Thirds had been released only five months earlier, the 45 in question, “Midnight Man,” came from that studio set and not Live In Concert. It entered the Hot 100 in October and made a modest No.80.
Listen to the best of the James Gang on Spotify.
As for the live album, it became the trio’s third gold-certified record in a row, reaching No.27 in a healthy 30-week chart run. As Walsh departed to form Barnstorm, Peters and Fox made the gang bigger by adding guitarist Dominic Troiano and lead vocalist Roy Kenner, continuing with the 1972 set Straight Shooter.
That disc reached No.58 on the Billboard Top LPs chart and the retooled band continued to make the US album listings until 1976, when their ninth and final set Jesse Come Home was released. It was titled for the outlaw who had inspired the group’s very name in the first place, Jesse James.
Buy or stream The Best of Joe Walsh and the James Gang.
richard valleau
January 1, 2016 at 4:07 pm
I was a big fan of the james gang with joe walsh. the first two albums were gems, esp rides again.and I really loved the live in concert album.too bad the band was short lived I continued to follow walsh with barnstorm and even saw the smoker you drink tour.after that, my interest declined.i did manage to see a barnstorm spin off, joe vitals madmen, opening for robin trower.
Michael
August 31, 2016 at 1:56 pm
In 1970, when I was but a wee lad of 14, i saw the James Gang open up for The Who iat Cincinnati Music Hall – for $4 dollars.
Wanted to see Maroone 5 in Miami, tickets started at $128.00. Not!
JOE
October 13, 2016 at 10:41 am
My old USN pals and I would leave Oakland many a foggy morn, cross the Bay Bridge to San Fran’s Hunter’s Point dry dock to USS Kitty Hawk, CVA-63 1972. So very foggy and quiet yet, Paul always played ray’s James Gang Rides Again 8trk. It was a trip, indeed. Great days, great people, great music!.