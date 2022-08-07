The Pure Country Magic of Patsy Cline’s ‘Sentimentally Yours’
Released on August 7, 1962, ‘Sentimentally Yours’ was the final album Patsy Cline issued during her lifetime. It’s pure country magic.
Released on August 7, 1962, Patsy Cline’s third album, Sentimentally Yours, was the last to be issued during her lifetime. Running for only 30 minutes, it may feel slight by today’s standards, but it was (and remains) a nearly perfect collection of pure country magic… and with some great pop thrown in for good measure.
Patsy began recording Sentimentally Yours in August 1961, and finished it up in February of the following year. “She’s Got You” was the opening track on the album and became the first single as well. It went to the top of the Billboard Country charts for five weeks, her second No.1 after “I Fall To Pieces.” Interestingly, “She’s Got You” also made the Pop chart (reaching No.14) and became Patsy’s first hit single in the UK.
Listen to Sentimentally Yours now.
“She’s Got You” is one of only two new songs on the album, the others are all covers, including two from Hank Williams,, among them a lovely version of “Your Cheatin Heart.” Patsy gives a great reading of Jo Stafford’s “You Belong to Me” and Rosemary Clooney’s “Half As Much.” “Any Time” dates from 1924 and was originally released by Emmett Miller, a singer who had a huge influence on Hank Williams, Bob Wills, and Merle Haggard.
The standout track, though, is “Lonely Street,” a beautiful ballad that is deserving of much wider recognition. Produced by Owen Bradley at his studio in Nashville, Sentimentally Yours features the cream of the city’s session players including Floyd Cramer on organ; Buddy Harman, the Grand Ole Opry’s first drummer; and the Jordanaires with backing vocals.
The second single from the album was “Heartaches,” a song that dated from 1931 and had been a hit for Ted Weems and his Orchestra and, later, for Harry James and his band. (In 1961 the Marcels covered it as well.) The move to standards, rather than out-and-out Country records was a conscious decision to appeal to a broader market. So it’s no surprise that Patsy’s version did not make the country charts, but instead reached No.73 on the American Hot 100, it also got to No.31 in the UK. (It was Patsy’s last hit single in Britain during her lifetime.)
There have been dozens of Patsy Cline compilations issued over the years, but it is so rewarding to go back and listen to original albums as they were conceived. Listen straight through, and you’ll hear an album with a carefully conceived running order and some incredible songs.
Ken Taylor
August 9, 2014 at 5:59 am
What a great Artist !!!!!
Jeanne Lampman
August 9, 2014 at 1:31 pm
My favorite singer. My sisters laugh at me when I sing Crazy. I have a certain way of turning my head while singing the song.
Janet Mancini
August 9, 2014 at 4:30 pm
Patsy Cline is my favorite all time female country singer. Glad I found your site.
Linda
January 13, 2015 at 8:53 pm
My favorite Patsy Cline song is “I Can’t Help It if I’m Still In Love With You” and it’s never included in her greatest hits.
Dawn
January 14, 2015 at 1:58 am
My fave from this album is She’s got you but my fave from her is Walking after midnight, my 5 year old son and I sing it before he goes to bed along with Mountain Rail road. I listened to her with my dad and now with my son… There is still hope for the young Mom loves you Anakin!!!
juanita hampton
January 14, 2015 at 2:45 am
I’ve always love Patsy Cline. she sure was a great singer. I have the last album she made. My husband bought it for me when it came out for my birthday. I still have and it’s in good condition.
I will always keep it for my pleasure.. love to hear it.. j.H.
Holly D
January 14, 2015 at 3:00 pm
I have been a Pasty Cline fan since my mother would play her records and dance and sing around the living room doing house chores. Today I am my mother dancing and singing around my living room doing house chores. Patsy is a timeless star whos music is amazing!
Crystal
June 4, 2015 at 8:41 pm
I love Patsy Cline. It’s like she sang my life before I was even born. Except for “I Love Your Automobile”
Donna Vezina
June 16, 2015 at 6:05 pm
I love Patsy Cline & lived in the town where she was born. Winchester Virginia. Her real name was Virginia Helsley. Her home in Winchester is now a museum & very interesting.. There is a special Patsy Cline day in Winchester every Labor Day weekend, a dance with one man in the band who played in her band as well as a visit to her burial place….
billy jake
June 17, 2015 at 4:35 pm
I’d like to be there at Winchester on Labor day!
Billy Jake
June 17, 2015 at 4:32 pm
I love Patsy!
Patsy kemp
December 5, 2015 at 10:49 pm
I love her as my parents played her albums and now I am old and still love her music
Paul Clandorf
May 15, 2016 at 7:55 pm
Patsy is my all time favorite female vocalist. Such a shame her life was cut short. Someone upstairs must have really wanted her.
Judy Rutledge
March 3, 2017 at 3:09 pm
Patsy is my favorite female vocalist of all time.. I listen to her music all the time.
Thank you for her life story..