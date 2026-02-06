‘Sparkle In The Rain’: Revisiting Simple Minds’ Dazzling Sixth Album

Cover: Courtesy of Virgin Records

Bands make some of their most interesting music as they transition from cult level stars to fully-fledged mainstream contenders. That’s certainly true in Simple Minds’ case. The Scottish quintet first cracked the UK Top 10 with its fine sixth album, 1982’s New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) and then edged to the cusp of mass success with 1984’s pivotal Sparkle In The Rain.

“With New Gold Dream, we were almost trying to write a new type of pop music,” vocalist Jim Kerr told Classic Pop, reflecting on this halcyon spell in a 2024 interview. “In 1982, we weren’t the only ones trying to do this, as ABC, The Human League, The Associates, The Cure and U2 were all trying to do their new version of pop.” Returning to their own work, Kerr explained “there was an excitement and a confidence [as we made Sparkle In The Rain],” I think you can hear that in the music as well. There’s a robustness in the sound.”

The reason behind Sparkle In The Rain’s notably more muscular rock sound, Kerr says, was the group’s interest in winning over large crowds on the European festival circuit. They were able to realize this aim with help from producer Steve Lillywhite who had previously manned the boards for U2 and Siouxsie & The Banshees. “Steve seemed like one of the few guys left who actually knew how to record the band and that was a big deal,” Kerr told Super Deluxe Edition in 2015. “He had done so much and yet he was very boyish and super-energetic. He made you feel there was going to be no problem.”

Simple Minds - Waterfront

Sparkle In The Rain’s first single, “Waterfront” made it abundantly clear that Lillywhite was exactly the right man for the job. His widescreen production gave this already expansive song a radio-friendly sheen and it quickly rose to No. 13 in the U.K., providing the perfect launch for its parent album. Two songs of a similarly anthemic stripe, “Speed Your Love To Me” and “Up On The Catwalk” followed it into the U.K. Top 30, but such was the dynamic quality of the material that virtually all of Sparkle’s songs could have been issued as singles.

As Simple Minds had hoped, their first concerted foray into mainstream rock paid impressive dividends. On its initial release in February 1984, Sparkle In The Rain became the first of the band’s albums to top the U.K. charts and gain a platinum certification at home. It also significantly raised Simple Minds’ profile around the world and laid the foundation for their North American breakthrough with the following year’s Once Upon A Time.

Simple Minds - Up On The Catwalk

“Sparkle In The Rain took us into arenas,” Jim Kerr told Classic Pop in 2024. “I think we did nine nights at [London’s] Hammersmith Odeon whereas with New Gold Dream we’d have liked to have done two. In my opinion it’s a solid album and it still holds up very much. To me, it’s amazing to me that we’re still talking about it after 40 years!”

