‘Love Is Here And Now You’re Gone’: The Supremes Succeed The Stones

A sequence of nine American No.1 singles in two and a half years is something most artists could only dream of. The Supremes confirmed that feat on March 11, 1967, during a run that would eventually yield 12 chart-toppers in five years and four months. After many previous chart battles with The Beatles, that was the day the Motown trio unseated the Rolling Stones.

“Love Is Here And Now You’re Gone,” written by the masterful Tamla team of Brian and Eddie Holland and Lamont Dozier and produced by Brian and Lamont, was released early that January. With the label’s usual clockwork precision, it hit the street in the week that its predecessor, the previous great HDH creation “You Keep Me Hangin’ On,” left the Billboard Hot 100, after topping it for two weeks in November.

The Supremes sing the Tops and the Vandellas

The new year of 1967 was an exciting time for the millions of fans of the Motown queens. Both of those singles were included on their new album, The Supremes Sing Holland-Dozier-Holland. Alongside the hits, the LP included their versions of HDH songs for other Motown stars, such as the Four Tops (“It’s The Same Old Song”), the Isley Brothers (“I Guess I’ll Always Love You”), and Martha and the Vandellas “(Love Is Like A) Heat Wave).”

The Supremes gave “Love Is Here And Now You’re Gone” the perfect launch by performing it on The Andy Williams Show on January 22. The next week, it entered the US chart at No.47. “Ruby Tuesday” became the Rolling Stones’ fourth US No.1 in early March of 1967, scoring one for the Brits by replacing the Buckinghams’ “Kind Of A Drag” at the top. “Love Is Here” took precisely two further weeks to reach the Top 10, toppling the Stones in its sixth chart frame. Then the tide turned back briefly to the British side and The Beatles scored their latest No.1 with “Penny Lane.”

