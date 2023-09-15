The Rolling Stones’ New Album ‘Hackney Diamonds’: Everything We Know

The Rolling Stones - Photo: Mark Seliger

The Rolling Stones hugely-anticipated, Hackney Diamonds will released on October 20 via Geffen Records in the U.S. and Polydor internationally. Here’s everything we know about the new album.

What’s on the album

On September 14, the group revealed the official tracklist for the 12-song project. On the album, late drummer Charlie Watts is featured on two tracks, “Mess It Up” and “Live By The Sword.” “Live By The Sword” additionally has bass from former Stones bassist Bill Wyman. “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven” featuring vocals from Lady Gaga and piano, Rhodes and Moog by Stevie Wonder. “Bite My Head Off” includes bass from Paul McCartney, and “Get Close” and “Live By The Sword” includes piano by Elton John.

Recording process

The album, the Stones’ first of new material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang, was produced by 2021 Grammy winner as Producer of the Year Andrew Watt and recorded in various locations, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York.

The album was officially announced at a packed media event at London’s Hackney Empire on September 6, at which Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood were interviewed in a global livestream by US TV personality Jimmy Fallon. Said Jagger: “”I don’t want to be big-headed, but we wouldn’t have put this album out if we hadn’t really liked it. We didn’t want to make just any record and put it out…before we went in we all said ‘We’ll go and make a record that we really love ourselves. Other people may like it, other people may not’…but we’re pleased with it and we hope you all like it.”

First single

The album’s first single and album opener “Angry” features a music video directed by Francois Rousselet, who has worked with Nike, Diesel, and Pharrell Williams among many others, and on the Stones’ “Ride ’Em On Down,” from their chart-topping, Grammy-winning blues covers set of 2016, Blue & Lonesome.

The Rolling Stones - Angry (Official Video)

The vibrant clip stars Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney, whose credits include The White Lotus, Euphoria, and The Handmaid’s Tale, and uses footage from many videos and performances by the Stones. The song was described, on the day of its September 6 release, by the Daily Telegraph’s Neil McCormick as the band’s best single for 40 years. “The style may be unapologetically old fashioned,” he wrote, “but the sonic punch is bang up to date.”

Cover art

The cover art for Hackney Diamonds is by digital animator Paulina Almira, and the multi-format release will include limited RS No.9 Carnaby Red vinyl, available exclusively to pre-order direct from the flagship store. An exclusive line of Hackney Diamonds merchandise is also now available from the London store.

Pre-order Hackney Diamonds.