Alan Jackson Announces Nashville ‘Finale’ Concert Featuring Special Guests

Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Grammy-winning country star Alan Jackson has announced his retirement from performing, and he’ll be saying farewell with a massive finale concert at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on June 27th, 2026. Jackson will be joined onstage at ‘Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale’ by a number of fellow country singers, including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and more.

“It’s been a long road… and it’s taken me places I never imagined,” Jackson, 66, told People Magazine in a statement. “But I can’t think of a better place to put on a big show and give the fans a finale than in Nashville and include so many special friends.”

He continued, “We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started for me, and that’s in Nashville — Music City — where country music lives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pre-sale tickets will be available to Alan Jackson Fan Club members Wednesday, October 15th at 9am CT. Non-members can register for their own presale via Jackson’s website, which will begin one hour later, on October 15th at 10am CT. Should tickets remain, they will go on sale to the public Friday, October 17th (Alan’s Birthday) at 10am CT.

A dollar from every ticket sold for Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, which funds research into Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. Jackson revealed his diagnosis of the degenerative nerve condition in 2021, sharing: “I have this neuropathic, neurological disease I inherited from my daddy. I’ve been reluctant to talk about this publicly, but it’s been a while, and it’s starting to affect my performance on stage a little bit where I don’t feel comfortable… It’s not going to kill me, it’s not deadly… It’s not fatal — it’s just going to disable me eventually.”

In June 2022, Jackson began the ‘Last Call: One More for the Road tour’ which he continued through May 2025.

Buy Alan Jackson’s music on vinyl and CD now.