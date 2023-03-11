Aldn Returns With New Single And Video ‘Headstrong Gunner’

aldn, ‘headstrong gunner’ - Photo: YouTube/Simple Stupid/Geffen Records

aldn, the 21-year-old Reston, Virginia artist, has released a brand new single “headstrong gunner,” which is out on Simple Stupid/Geffen Records.

The song clocks in just under two minutes with aldn exploring love triangles in the modern age, all on a co-produced track (with Gabe Greenland) that mixes alternative and punk motifs with electronic production–a sound quickly becoming ALDN’s signature.

Since releasing his last EP, post spring self-destruction, aldn has been making a name for himself in the alternative scene having born out of the hyperpop bubble where he was instrumental in producing many tracks for artists including the likes of Glaive, renforshort, midwxst, and more.

Earlier this year, he was named Pigeons & Planes “2023’s Artist to Watch” and has been galvanizing a community in New York of like minded creatives, having recently thrown the “worst party nyc” event where aldn hosted and DJ’ed the event.

Back in July, aldn released “sydney,” a nod back to his hyperpop production roots. Written and produced by aldn, the track is a surefire summer hit showcasing the 21 year old’s pension for insatiable hooks and production. The track comes accompanied by a lo-fi video.

Having moved to New York, NY earlier that summer, aldn began taking advantage of the scene and popping up in various spaces to perform. In September of 2022, he performed at Elsewhere to DJ a oneoff night. Shortly after that show, fans across the country celebrated his work when he went on tour with Glaive titled the “America Is A Place That Exists” tour.

Back in June of 2022, aldn released a music video for singles “acceptence” and “denial” as one cohesive visual. A lo-fi mashup of video clips and vignettes, the videos carried the lush tone of his EP, Good Grief.

On “acceptance,” aldn tries to find positives during a time of struggle, singing, “New friends/ New drugs/ New life/ New love/ I think it’s finally going my way/ I never needed them anyway/ I’m okay/ New face/ New place/ You made a mistake.”

Buy or stream “headstrong gunner.”