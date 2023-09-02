Amelia Moore Gets Real On New Single ‘Over My Ex’

Amelia Moore – Photo: Katia Temkin (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Amelia Moore has shared her new single, “over my ex,” in which she gets brutally real about where her heart lies.

The rising pop star, who was born in Georgia but is now based in Los Angeles, wrote the song with producers Alex Schwoebel, Pink Slip, and Inverness. The infectious track torpedoes the notion that a new romance is the best way to recover from a heartbreak.

“Yeah, I know we’re naked/But I’m so depressed,” Moore admits within the song. “I’m not over my ex.”

“‘over my ex’ is the most honest I’ve ever been with myself in my songwriting,” the artist said in a press release. “It’s easy to feel ashamed when you’re not over someone, but I hope my fans feel liberated when we all sing this together.”

amelia moore - over my ex performance (live from lucerne desert)

The new track also comes accompanied by a live performance video shot in the Southern Californian desert at twilight. For it, Moore was joined by a two-piece band to help her bring the song to life.

“over my ex” is Moore’s third single of 2023 and follows “Name Everywhere,” which arrived in May. She debuted the song while touring North America as a support act on Lolo Zouaï’s tour, with the track quickly earning her cosigns from the likes of Kehlani, Gracie Adams, Brittany Broski, and Grandson.

Prior to that single, the pop star teamed up with jxdn for “FUMD,” which begins as a gentle lullaby but soon explodes into a cathartic anthem for anyone who’s ever found their sleep interrupted by recurring dreams of their ex.

In her career so far, Moore has racked up more than 168 million combined global streams with singles like “crybaby” and “I feel everything,” the latter of which was shown support by Elton John on his Apple Music show Rocket Hour. She has also been named an Apple Music UP NEXT artist, a Vevo DSCVR artist, and a SiriusXM Hits 1 To Watch artist, as well as performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and supporting FLETCHER on tour.

Buy or stream “over my ex.”