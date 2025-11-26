ADVERTISEMENT
Unique Amy Winehouse Art Prints Available Now From Pause Studio

In an official Amy Winehouse partnership, every frame from the ‘You Know I’m No Good’ music video is up for sale.

Image: Courtesy of Pause Studio

Amy Winehouse is the latest artist to get the Pause treatment. Pause Studio, a company that produces premium, limited-edition prints featuring your favorite moments from music videos, has announced it’s set to make stills from the late pop icon’s “You Know I’m No Good” video available for purchase.

Buy the Pause Studio Amy Winehouse prints here.

“You Know I’m No Good,” was included on Winehouse’s Grammy-winning instant classic Back to Black in 2006 and officially released as a single in 2007, two months after the release of director Phil Griffin’s music video. It was re-released in the US in 2008 following Winehouse’s memorable night at the Grammys, in which she won five trophies, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Produced by Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi, the sauntering hip-hop soul track is one of Winehouse’s most enduring hits, and Griffin’s visuals captured her in a series of visually arresting scenes including a bar, a bedroom, and a bathtub.

Amy Winehouse - You Know I'm No Good

Click to load video

Two decades later, the Amy Winehouse Official Store is collaborating with Pause to sell art prints featuring those music video moments. Every frame of the “You Know I’m No Good” video will be available as a unique, one-of-one art print that comes with its own certificate of authenticity. The images are printed in the UK using top-flight digital techniques, with the option of a custom frame created in Germany.

At the time of the sale, the video will go live at Winehouse’s online storefront, where you’ll be able to peruse it frame-by-frame to choose your favorite. For those who prefer pre-curated options, 400 Collector’s Editions will be mounted, hand-foiled, and framed for purchase in advance. For every print sold, Pause will give a donation to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, ranging from £4 to £28 depending on the specific edition. Through a range of programmes and working with specialist partners, the charity has helped thousands of vulnerable and disadvantaged young people since its creation in 2011.

Buy the Pause Studio Amy Winehouse prints here.

