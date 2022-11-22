Andrea Bocelli And Family Announce Festive Broadcast With YouTube

A Bocelli Family Christmas - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Decca Records

The Bocelli family have announced that they will perform in a major global event in partnership with YouTube on December 4.

Andrea and his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia will be the protagonists of a fairy tale, a concert, and a shared event, held between the Castle and the streets of Gressoney. The charming celebration of togetherness will also be available on TBN beginning December 16. YouTube Premium subscribers will also have access to an afterparty featuring exclusive content from A Bocelli Family Christmas.

Andrea, Matteo & Virginia Bocelli - A Bocelli Family Christmas (Official Trailer)

Set in the heart of an Italian Winter Wonderland at magical Gressoney in Valle d’Aosta, one of the most enchanting mountain towns in the world, the Bocelli family showcase their multigenerational talent in an intimate festive sing-along.

The special opens with Virginia’s angelic voice on beloved classic “Over The Rainbow.” Vocally united with her father, Virginia is transported across the mountainous landscape in a hot air balloon that she dreamt up in her notebook only moments ago. With the wonder of a child on Christmas morning, the youngest of the family discovers a decorated castle where the rest of the family await to start Christmas festivities.

A Family Christmas is the first time the three singers have been recorded together. For Virginia Bocelli, this is the first appearance on an album. The young star had conquered the public in 2020, joining her father for a thrilling performance of “Hallelujah” during the famous “Believe in Christmas” concert, broadcast from the Teatro Regio in Parma.

Matteo Bocelli is enjoying the start of his solo recording career, having signed to Capitol Records in 2019. He rose to worldwide fame in 2018 after duetting with his father on the hit song “Fall On Me” from Andrea’s best-selling album, Si, which debuted at No.1 in the US and UK charts.

