Ann Wilson To Headline 2023 ‘Women Who Rock’ Benefit Concert

Heart’s Ann Wilson is set to headline the 6th annual “Women Who Rock” Benefit Concert at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA, presented by Gibson Gives, on Saturday, October 21.

“Women Who Rock” connects through the power of music and helps educate, support, and fund women-centric health research and all proceeds from the Women Who Rock Benefit Concert support Magee-Womens Research Institute (MWRI), North America’s largest research institute dedicated solely to life-saving women’s health research. Tickets for the 2023 Women Who Rock Benefit Concert go on sale Friday 8/25 at 10 AM ET.

This year’s annual “Women Who Rock” Benefit will star the legendary Ann Wilson of Heart and Tripsitter. Widely praised as one of the greatest singers in the history of rock, Wilson’s powerful voice has been sending chills down her audience’s collective spine for over five decades, selling more than 35 million records and earning an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” and “Magic Man” are among Ann’s songs that reside in the pantheon of rock’s greatest hits. “Greed” from 2022’s Fierce Bliss plays seamlessly alongside the classics in her current live set. This past year, Wilson also sang with Disturbed’s front man David Draiman on the duet, “Don’t Tell Me” from their recently released Divisive album, and lent her voice to Dolly Parton’s forthcoming rock record. From Dreamboat Annie to Disturbed, to Dolly Parton and beyond, Ann Wilson defies genre.

Elsewhere, The 100% female-fronted music lineup on “Women Who Rock” GBU Life Stage will also feature special guest The Vindys, an alt-rock band from Youngstown, OH. The Vindys deliver ripping guitars, a driving horn section, and powerhouse vocals led by front woman Jackie Popovec with a sweet and sultry style reminiscent of Amy Winehouse. The lineup also includes local support with a DJ set from Madame Trio.

