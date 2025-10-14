ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Verve Vault Series
ADVERTISEMENT
Verve Vault Series
ADVERTISEMENT
Verve Vault Series
SIGN UP

Archie Shepp’s ‘Four for Trane’ Joins The Verve Vault Series

It’s an album that honored Coltrane’s vision while reframing it through the lens of the emerging avant-garde.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

Four for Trane, originally released in 1964 on Impulse! Records, was saxophonist Archie Shepp’s first major studio statement and remains one of his most influential albums. The record will be reissued on all-analog 180-gram vinyl in December, as part of the Verve Vault Series.

Verve Vault Series
Verve Vault Series
Verve Vault Series

Produced by John Coltrane and recorded at Rudy Van Gelder’s Englewood Cliffs studio, Four for Trane presents four Coltrane compositions — “Naima,” “Mr. Syms,” “Syeeda’s Song Flute,” and “Cousin Mary” — alongside Shepp’s own “Rufus.” Rather than offering faithful renditions, Shepp and arranger Roswell Rudd reimagine Coltrane’s material with bold ensemble voicings, fluctuating time signatures, and unfettered improvisation. The result is an album that honors Coltrane’s vision while reframing it through the lens of the emerging avant-garde.

The quintet — Shepp on tenor saxophone, Rudd on trombone, Alan Shorter on flugelhorn, Reggie Workman on bass, and Charles Moffett on drums — bridges the intensity of free jazz with the formal rigor of post-bop. Released at a pivotal moment in Shepp’s artistic development, Four for Trane signaled his arrival as a vital and progressive voice within the new wave of 1960s jazz.

The Verve Vault Series presents all-analog 180-gram vinyl reissues of essential albums from the Verve, Impulse!, Mercury, and associated catalogs. Mastered by Ryan K. Smith from the original analog tapes and pressed at Optimal, each release combines exceptional audio fidelity with meticulous attention to detail — from mastering to jacket reproduction. The series highlights both iconic titles and overlooked gems from the 1950s through the 1970s.

Previous releases in the series include Sonny Side Up by Dizzy Gillespie and The Composer of Desafinado Plays by Antonio Carlos Jobim, both released in October.

Shop the Verve Vault series on vinyl now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
The music of the Sex Pistols rarely gets talked about, one reason is their imagery is just too seductive
Why Does The Sex Pistols’ Music Rarely Get Talked About?
‘Redemption Song’: The Story Behind Bob Marley’s Timeless Anthem
100 Greatest Album Covers
The Best Album Covers: 100 Pioneering Record Designs
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Carly Rae Jepsen - E•MO•TION 2LP
Carly Rae Jepsen
E•MO•TION
Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top