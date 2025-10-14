Archie Shepp’s ‘Four for Trane’ Joins The Verve Vault Series

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

Four for Trane, originally released in 1964 on Impulse! Records, was saxophonist Archie Shepp’s first major studio statement and remains one of his most influential albums. The record will be reissued on all-analog 180-gram vinyl in December, as part of the Verve Vault Series.

Produced by John Coltrane and recorded at Rudy Van Gelder’s Englewood Cliffs studio, Four for Trane presents four Coltrane compositions — “Naima,” “Mr. Syms,” “Syeeda’s Song Flute,” and “Cousin Mary” — alongside Shepp’s own “Rufus.” Rather than offering faithful renditions, Shepp and arranger Roswell Rudd reimagine Coltrane’s material with bold ensemble voicings, fluctuating time signatures, and unfettered improvisation. The result is an album that honors Coltrane’s vision while reframing it through the lens of the emerging avant-garde.

The quintet — Shepp on tenor saxophone, Rudd on trombone, Alan Shorter on flugelhorn, Reggie Workman on bass, and Charles Moffett on drums — bridges the intensity of free jazz with the formal rigor of post-bop. Released at a pivotal moment in Shepp’s artistic development, Four for Trane signaled his arrival as a vital and progressive voice within the new wave of 1960s jazz.

The Verve Vault Series presents all-analog 180-gram vinyl reissues of essential albums from the Verve, Impulse!, Mercury, and associated catalogs. Mastered by Ryan K. Smith from the original analog tapes and pressed at Optimal, each release combines exceptional audio fidelity with meticulous attention to detail — from mastering to jacket reproduction. The series highlights both iconic titles and overlooked gems from the 1950s through the 1970s.

Previous releases in the series include Sonny Side Up by Dizzy Gillespie and The Composer of Desafinado Plays by Antonio Carlos Jobim, both released in October.

