Ari Lennox Announces Vacancy Tour

After releasing her album ‘Vacancy’ on January 23, the ‘Twin Flame’ singer is hitting the road.

Published on

Ari Lennox Vacancy
Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

On the heels of the debut of her third studio album, Ari Lennox is gearing up to hit the road. The R&B star has officially confirmed that she will tour North America in support of Vacancy, which arrived on January 23. The artist presale began on Tuesday, February 3, while the Vacancy Tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 6 at 10 am local time on LiveNation.com.

Produced by LiveNation, the tour will kick off on April 12 in Seattle before playing 30 more dates throughout the spring. After stopping in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Houston, the tour will conclude on June 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tour will also offer a variety of VIP options, which include perks like early entry, a Meet and Greet, and an exclusive signed poster from Lennox. The Vacancy Tour is Lennox’s first headlining tour in three years. She last hit the road in 2023 for her album age/sex/location, playing 32 sold-out dates across North America.

Ari Lennox’s Vacancy Motel - Ep 6: The Wolf

Click to load video

Describing Vacancy as part of her “soft girl era,” the album arrives as Lennox explores a new period of her artistic growth. “There’s a space—a void—that I would love for someone to fill but the reality is, people be in and out like a gosh darn hotel,” Lennox said of the album’s title during an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Part of the new era, Lennox shared, is that she has been practicing sobriety. “I feel a lot clearer. I can’t imagine going back… I just feel a lot more in control,” she explained. Ahead of the album’s release, Lennox also shared a music video for her track “Under The Moon,” as well as some live Vacancy Sessions for her track “Twin Flame.” She also shared a series of YouTube skits called “Ari Lennox’s Vacancy Hotel,” which see her managing a hotel in the style of a TV sitcom.

Buy Ari Lennox’s Vacancy on limited edition vinyl here.

