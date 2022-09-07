Listen To Preview Of Aurora’s New Song In ‘Assassin’s Creed Leap Into History’ Trailer

Aurora - Photo: David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

Assassin’s Creed recently revealed a live-action trailer for 15th anniversary celebrations for the Assassin’s Creed game franchise, which features a new song by Aurora titled “Hunting Shadows–Assassin’s Creed.” Aurora will release the new song on September 9 ahead of the Ubisoft Forward Showcase on September 10 that will feature new details

“Assassin’s Creed is one of my favourite games and holds a special place in my heart. Its soundtrack stayed with me since I first heard it playing especially the ‘Ezio’s Family’ theme and its signature singing melody,” said Aurora. “I feel excited and honored to be opening the 15th anniversary celebrations with this song and cannot wait to see what’s next for the series!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Assassin's Creed 15th Anniversary: Leap into History

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

With more than 200 million games sold worldwide since its launch in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has established itself as one of the best-selling series in video game history. Recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the industry, Assassin’s Creed has since transcended video games, branching out into numerous other entertainment media.

Back in July, Aurora concluded the unveiling of a trio of previously unreleased tracks from her latest album The Gods We Can Touch with the release of “A Potion For Love.”

“I wanted to write something for the people who had forgotten why they ever fell in love in the first place,” the unconventional pop singer and songwriter shared of the song in a statement.

“A Potion For Love” serves as the sister track to the previously shared “Exist For Love,” which was released in 2020 as the lead single to The Gods We Can Touch. The song arrives with an exclusive live performance that finds Aurora drenches in soft pink lights matching the smooth tone of the track.

Speaking about the ballad that inspired “A Potion For Love,” Aurora said: “I never thought that I would ever write a song about love. But now I am ready. My heart is ready.”

Buy or stream “A Potion For Love.”