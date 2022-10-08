Listen To Austin Millz’s Swaggering Remix Of Nina Simone’s ‘Feeling Good’

Austin Millz - Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for HBO

Nina Simone’s legendary song “Feeling Good” has been remixed by in-demand DJ and producer Austin Millz. The Harlem-raised musician gives the song a swaggering feel with a catchy horn melody and stomping drums.

Millz’s version gained popularity via TikTok and Instagram, with this remix having surpassed a combined two billion views. By popular demand, the track is now available across all digital service providers. Millz’s remix of “Feeling Good” succinctly showcases his signature hit-making mixing of genres.

Feeling Good (Austin Millz Remix)

Of course, Millz is hardly the first artist to take a crack at the legendary artist’s discography. Earlier this year, Verve Records shared the remix to Nina Simone’s classic song “My Baby Just Cares for Me” by British electronic-soul duo HONNE (previously remixed tracks for artists that include Kehlani and George Ezra). The track, built around a dreamy landscape of guitar riffs and driving drums, is featured on Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits & Remixes, which was released in February of this year.

That album gathers the most legendary songs recorded throughout Nina Simone’s renowned career and includes seven stellar remixes by some of the hottest, in-demand DJ’s worldwide. Now, Millz is adding his name to the eclectic roster of stars who have added their own spin to Simone’s hits.

That 26-track set spans the career of the legendary artist and includes seminal songs such as “Mississippi Goddam,” “Strange Fruit,” I Loves You Porgy,” “I Put A Spell On You,” and Nina Simone’s timeless version of “Feeling Good,” which Millz has added his own spin to. The original songs gathered here have become a part of the fabric of our history, and the remixes that are included will help introduce her to a younger set of new listeners with ease. Other artists featured on the remix project include English DJ/producer Joel Corry, Riton, the Florida duo SOFI TUKKER, and more.

