Bahamas Announces North American Tour

Bahamas, the project of Canadian songwriter Afie Jurvanen, has announced a 2026 North American Tour in support of the latest Bahamas album, My Second Last Album. Jurvanen and his band will hit the road this fall on The Industrial Sport & Sound Tour.

The run begins in Canada with the first show set for September 18 in Victoria, BC at Royal Theatre. After more Canada shows, Bahamas will travel to the United States for a slew of Midwest dates in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Chicago, and Detroit. From there, the band will head back to Canada before heading down the West Coast of the United States and stopping in cities across the West like Los Angeles, Denver, Kansas City, and more, before concluding in Austin, TX on November 21 at Emo’s East.

The touring news comes just after Bahamas’ My Second Last Album was nominated at the JUNO Awards for Best Adult Alternative Album of the Year, marking the tenth career nomination for the five-time JUNO-winning artist.

Afie Jurvanen’s seventh studio album as Bahamas arrived as the follow up to 2023’s country-inspired Bootcut. The record earned praise from Rolling Stone, which said of the album, “…the Canadian creative born Afie Jurvanen couldn’t be more genuine. Or as they love to say in country music, ‘authentic.’” No Depression added, “…one of the two or three best albums I’ve heard this year.”

In a 2025 interview with Exclaim! just before Jurvanen released My Second Last Album, the songwriter explained his perspective regarding the title. “I’ve been making music as Bahamas for 15-plus years, and I feel like I’ve had a good run. I’m just so flattered that anybody still cares about songs I wrote 10, 15 years ago.” He added, “I just feel like I’m getting towards the end of something. I don’t know what that is. I don’t know if it’s the end of Bahamas as a musical project or something, but it’s just a sort of a fun way to reference the things that are changing.”

