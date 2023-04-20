Ben Howard Announces New Album ‘Is It’, Shares First Track ‘Couldn’t Make It Up’

Ben Howard - Photo: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Ben Howard has announced the release of his fifth studio album, Is It? on June 16 2023 through Island Records. The album is introduced by “Couldn’t Make It Up” which you can check out below.

Produced by Bullion (Westerman, Nilüfer Yanya, Orlando Weeks), “Couldn’t Make It Up” is the first track of that ten-song record, exploring music after Ben experienced two mini strokes (TIAs). Is it? is a lush, sonically splintered album which captures Howard working through those moments of seismic shift.

Ben says “I found it impossible not to dwell on the absurdity of it, that with one tiny clot, one can lose all faculties. It really ate into the writing of the record.”

Ben Howard - Couldn't Make It Up (Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

In March 2022, Ben Howard was sat in his garden when he found himself unable to think clearly, form sentences or speak for almost an hour. A month later, after the same thing happened again, the Ivor Novello Award-winning singer-songwriter learned he’d suffered two TIAs (transient ischemic attacks – known as mini-strokes). “It was out of the blue,” says the 35 year-old. “It was a confusing time.”

That June, after a month of inconclusive hospital tests Howard and his band returned to Le Manoir de Léon, where they’d previously worked on his acclaimed third album, Noonday Dream. In the Summer of 2022, Ben and his band recorded Is It? over 10 days at the studio, nestled between Bordeaux and Biarritz, in the South of France.

This is Ben’s first new music since the release of Noonday Dream, which debuted at the top of the UK album charts, his second number one record to date.

Next month, Ben kicks off a UK and European tour in Madrid at La Riviera on the May 18, hitting cities through Spain, Portugal, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, and the UK including an already sold-out show at London’s new Alexandra Palace Park on July 22. He is currently confirmed for UK festival performances at Boardmasters and Victorious in Portsmouth, and headlines ‘On the Mount at Wasing’ series of outdoor shows in Berkshire.

A new date at London’s Royal Albert Hall is now announced for June 1. Tickets go on general sale from Friday April 28 at 10am BST.

Pre-order Is It?

Ben Howard Live:

18 May – La Riviera, Madrid

19 May – Santana 27, Bilbao

20 May – Palacio de Congresos, Santiago de Compostela

22 May – Coliseu Lisboa, Lisbon

23 May – Coliseu Porto, Porto

25 May – Razzmatazz, Barcelona

26 May – Le Rocher de Palmer, Bordeaux

1 June – Royal Albert Hall, London

15 June – Fairview Park, Dublin

17 June – Piknik I Parken – Oslo, Norway

19 June – Carré Theatre, Amsterdam SOLD OUT

20 June – Carré Theatre, Amsterdam SOLD OUT

21 June – Phil Haarlem, Netherlands

30 June – Rock Werchter, Werchter, Belgium

1 July – On The Mount At Wasing, Berkshire

2 July – Down the Rabbit Hole, Beuningen

4 July – Philarmonie de Paris, Paris

6 July – Arena Wien, Vienna

7 July – Pohoda Festival, Trenčín

9 July – Sexto ‘Nplugged, Sesto Al Reghena

11 July – Žluté Lázně, Prague

12 July – Progresja Summer Stage, Warsaw

14 July – Zitadelle, Berlin

15 July – Stadtpark, Hamburg

17 July – Tonhalle, Munich

18 July – X-Tra, Zurich

21 July – SWG3 Yard, Glasgow

22 July – Alexandra Palace Park, London SOLD OUT

23 July – Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

11 August – Boardmasters, Newquay

27 August – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth