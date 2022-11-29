Billie Eilish Teases New Music, Reflects On Last 12 Months In Sixth ‘Vanity Fair’ Interview

Billie Eilish – Photo: Matthew Baker/Redferns

Billie Eilish returned to Vanity Fair for the sixth year in a row to revisit the same set of questions she has been answering since 2017.

In this year’s interview, the multiple award-winning star reacted once again to the past versions of herself answering the questions and shared her current thoughts on everything from pressure to how she would describe her style.

During the 20-minute interview, Eilish reflected on her last 12 months, saying: “I finally got to tour again. I accomplished and finished a full world tour, didn’t miss one date, which was really exciting. I headlined Coachella, which was so surreal and insane. I headlined Glastonbury. I got an Oscar.”

She shared that the most important thing to her right now is “being in touch with myself and how I am actually really feeling.” She also added that “listening to my gut, trusting my gut, my family being good and healthy and happy, and my relationship being really solid with them” were also her top priorities.

When asked if her brother Finneas is still around in her life as much as he was in the past, the star answered: “He’s obviously not around as much as when we all lived together, but we see each other all the time, and also now we’re starting to make music again. We just started the process of making an album, which is really exciting. So now we have specific days where we see each other, which is really nice because you get caught up in life.”

Later, when reading out fan-submitted questions for the first time, she responded to one asking how many songs she was working on right now, saying: “One, currently.”

Yesterday (November 28), it was announced that Eilish will perform at Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Awards alongside Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding. The ceremony will take place on December 4 and is described by the BBC as “an ambitious global environmental prize which aims to discover and scale the best solutions to help repair our planet within the remainder of this decade.”

Earlier this year, Eilish held her own climate-focused event, Overheated, around her multi-night residency at London’s The O2. Overheated brought together climate activists, musicians, and designers at venues across The O2 to “discuss the climate crisis and the work they are doing to make a difference.”

