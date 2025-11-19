Billie Eilish’s ‘you should see me in a crown’ Joins Spotify’s Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Billie Eilish has had another song enter Spotify’s Billions Club, a place she has grown very familiar with over the years. “you should see me in a crown” from her debut LP, 2019’s WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? The song is the fifth from the album to achieve a billion streams, and her 16th overall.

Eilish and her brother FINNEAS, who co-wrote the song, took inspiration from an unexpected source for the song. In an interview with Billboard in 2018, Billie spoke about their love of the TV show Sherlock, and how in one episode, Jim Moriarty steals the crown jewel. He then says to Sherlock, “Honey, you should see me in a crown.”

In the conversation, she also spoke about her favorite lyric in the song, “I like the way they all scream.” She said, “It’s pretty simple, but I think it’s dope. I feel like if I heard that, I’d be freaked out and I love being freaked out, so I really want to freak other people out.”

Billie Eilish - you should see me in a crown (Vertical Video)

She added: “I just want it to sound like, if you heard it in a dark room, it’d be fucking scary. So terrifying…but that’s the goal, is to freak everybody out. My songs have in the past just been sad, and more sad and some more sad and so to write a song that’s kind of almost empowering, that was not even something I ever thought of doing or wanted to do, even.”

Other songs from Eilish in Spotify Billions Club are Hit Me Hard and Soft’s “Wildflower,” “Birds of a Feather” (which was also Spotify’s most-streamed song of 2024), the award-winning “What Was I Made For?” from the 2023 Barbie soundtrack, 2019’s “Everything I Wanted,” Eilish’s 2018 “Lovely” collaboration with Khalid, and her debut 2016 single “Ocean Eyes.”

In 2023, Eilish was part of Spotify’s “Billions Club: The Series” launch that also featured Post Malone and Bad Bunny. In her episode, the singer prepared a poolside snack for her beloved pitbull, Shark, using all of the Billions Club plaques that she had at the time.

