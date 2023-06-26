Blue Note Records And Third Man Announce 313 Series Partnership

Blue Note Records and Third Man Records - Photo: Courtesy of Big Hassle Media

Third Man Records and Blue Note Records have announced the 313 Series Partnership, showcasing five milestone albums from the Blue Note catalog representing some of the finest work recorded by Detroiters (or recorded in the city), specially chosen for re-release by Blue Note Records President—and Detroiter—Don Was.

The 313 Series Partnership will include such classic Blue Note titles as Thad Jones’ Detroit-New York Junction (1956), Donald Byrd’s Electric Byrd (1970), and Elvin Jones’ Genesis (1971), as well as a first-ever vinyl reissue of Kenny Cox and The Contemporary Jazz Quintet’s Multidirection (1969), and a first-ever vinyl release of Grant Green’s Live at Club Mozambique (1971).

Announcing Third Man Records x Blue Note Reissues

All five 180 gram vinyl releases in the Third Man/Blue Note 313 Series Partnership are newly remastered from the original tapes at Third Man’s Detroit mastering and pressing facility, where sound and mastering engineer Warren Defever and the Third Man team worked to ensure the closest possible approximation of the magic found on the original masters. Exclusive limited-edition color variants will be available via Third Man, Blue Note, and at indie record stores, with 313 copies available per variant.

Thad Jones’ Detroit-New York Junction and Donald Byrd’s Electric Byrd will be available on July 21, followed by Elvin Jones’ Genesis and Kenny Cox and The Contemporary Jazz Quintet’s Multidirection on September 22. Finally, Grant Green’s Live At Club Mozambique will be released on November 3. Pre-orders are available now via Third Man and Blue Note’s online stores. An exclusive new video celebrating the Third Man/Blue Note 313 Series Partnership is streaming now at YouTube (check it out above).

“There’s no better way for us to celebrate the abundance of Detroit talent on the Blue Note roster than this 313 collaboration with our hometown brothers and sisters at Third Man Records,” says Blue Note Records President Don Was. “Spin your turntables, close your eyes, and listen as the sweet analog sounds of Detroit Jazz roll thru your mind like the cool, clear waters of the River Rouge.”

