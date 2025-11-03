Bob Marley And The Wailers’ ‘Exodus’ Joins Vinylphyle Series

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

Nearly 50 years after its initial release, Bob Marley and the Wailers’ classic album Exodus will join an elite group as part of UMe’s new Vinylphyle series. Marley’s 1977 work will be one of four albums featured in the first group of releases. Like the other albums in this first run, Exodus will be pressed on 180g black vinyl at RTI with the vinyl mastering handled by Joe Nino-Hernes at Sterling Sound. The album also comes with a four-panel insert with liner notes and photos, as well as a new essay from Don Letts. The record is available for preorder now.

Exodus was created after Marley left Jamaica following an assassination attempt; the album was subsequently recorded mostly in London. Featuring tracks like “Jamming,” “Three Little Birds,” and “One Love/People Get Ready,” the album remains a standout in Marley’s discography and a fan favorite. Its creation was even the subject of Marley’s 2024 biopic, One Love. Exodus has also regularly appeared on lists of the greatest albums of all time, with Rolling Stone, Time, and VH1 all honoring the album through the years.

Vinylphyle - A premium vinyl experience for people who love vinyl

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

While Exodus has been reissued on vinyl a number of times over the years, the Vinylphyle release represents a new high in terms of quality. “Every step in the process is built on precision and care,” says President of RTI Don MacInnis of crafting Exodus for the Vinylphyle series. “We never skip inspection. Our QC staff performs audio checks to make sure everything’s aligned — from the correct labels to flawless stampers. Every record gets a visual once-over, and any tiny imperfection means it doesn’t pass. Even the printed jackets are inspected for color or registration issues. We call it the ‘complete quality approach.’ If there’s a flaw anywhere in the chain, it will show up in the sound — and that’s not acceptable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Marley remains a musical and cultural icon decades after his death, with new fans constantly discovering and reimagining his music. Earlier this year, the Wailers’ track “Could You Be Loved” was remixed by LP Giobbi to honor its 45th anniversary. The immersive exhibit Bob Marley Hope Road, meanwhile, also opened in Las Vegas this past spring.

Buy the first run of Vinylphyle series titles here.