Bocelli Family Announce TikTok Concert From Mont Blanc

Andrea, Matteo, and Virginia Bocelli - Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On December 15th at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET, TikTok will present a Christmas performance by world-renowned Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli, his 25 year old son Matteo, and 10 year old daughter Virginia from the majestic Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps on the border between Italy and France.

Andrea Bocelli is one of the most beloved tenors of all time. Matteo Bocelli is one of the most promising international new singer songwriter, and Virginia Bocelli is the latest addition to this talented family. Their latest album, A Family Christmas, which topped charts around the world, perfectly captures the Bocelli festive spirit in full flow, with new renditions of traditional carols arranged for all three voices.

Andrea, Matteo, and Virginia are no strangers to TikTok and have over 600,000 followers combined, regularly engaging with the TikTok community by sharing behind the scenes clips with family along with some incredible performances. The concert on Mont Blanc will also be 100% sustainable thanks to the use of totally renewable energy made available by CVA, the Valle D’Aosta water company.

Speaking on the special Mont Blanc performance, the Bocelli family said: “This has to be the most beautiful and challenging location we’ve ever performed in. To say it will be cold is an understatement, but we couldn’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to sing together at the top of the Italian Alps. This is going to be such a unique experience and even with the wind whipping our faces, we couldn’t help but feel the warmth and magic of the Christmas season.”

A Family Christmas was released on October 21 courtesy of Decca and Capitol Records, in celebration of the family’s generations of musical talent. The Bocelli family performance is set for December 15 at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET, via Andrea Bocelli’s TikTok page.

