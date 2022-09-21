All 25 ‘James Bond’ Themes To Be Released To Celebrate 60 Years Of Bond

‘Bond 25 Soundtrack’ - Photo: Courtesy of Decca Records

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the James Bond cinematic franchise, Decca Records has announced Bond 25, an orchestrated album featuring all 25 of the iconic films’ themes expertly reimagined and newly-recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Bond 25 will be released on September 23 via Decca Records and is available to pre-order.

The album, recorded at Abbey Road Studios, includes new arrangements of the title themes including Diamonds Are Forever, GoldenEye, and Skyfall, tracklisted chronologically from 1962’s Dr. No, to 2020’s UK No.1 single No Time To Die.

To mark the occasion, the iconic James Bond Theme from the 1962 film Dr. No, performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, has just been released as a single.

Bond 25 follows the recent success of Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack for the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die, which became the UK’s highest-charting soundtrack from the 007 franchise to date, peaking at No.7 in the Official UK Album Charts.

Billie Eilish’s title track, co-written with Hans Zimmer and FINNEAS, topped the Official UK Singles Chart in its first week of release. Eilish, at 18 years old on release, is the youngest artist, and first female, to take a Bond theme to the top of the Official UK Singles Chart.

Monday October 5 is James Bond Day, an annual event which marks the world premiere of the first 007 film Dr. No, 60 years ago, in 1962. The day of celebrations first began in 2012 when the Bond films celebrated their fiftieth anniversary.

This year, celebrations include The Sound of 007, a charity concert held at The Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday October 4, showcasing the iconic music of Bond, headlined by the legendary Dame Shirley Bassey and featuring Bond soundtrack artists such as Garbage and Lulu, as well as special guests including Becky Hill and Celeste, all backed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, and conducted by Nicholas Dodd. The concert will be broadcast the following day on Amazon.

Pre-order Bond 25.