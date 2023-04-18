Boy George And Culture Club Announce ‘The Letting It Go Show’ Tour

Boy George and Culture Club - Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation

Boy George and Culture Club have announced their 2023 tour, The Letting It Go Show, featuring very special guests Howard Jones and BERLIN across all dates.

The prolific band will be performing all the hits, including “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me,” “Karma Chameleon,” and “Church of the Poisoned Mind,” right up to their current releases.

Produced by Live Nation, the 25-city run comes fresh on the heels of Boy George and Culture Club wrapping up their sold-out Vegas shows. The Letting It Go Show kicks off on Thursday, July 13 in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, with stops across North America in Atlanta, GA, Nashville, TN, Toronto, ON, Chicago, IL, Austin, TX and more before wrapping up on Saturday, August 20 in Concord, CA at Concord Pavilion.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Wednesday, April 19. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local time.

Citi is the official card of the Culture Club tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, April 19 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, April 20 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The Letting It Go Show Tour Dates:

Thu Jul 13 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 15 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 16 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 18 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Wed Jul 19 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Jul 20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Sat Jul 22 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun Jul 23 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tue Jul 25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Jul 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 29 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun Jul 30 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Tue Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Aug 03 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 04 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Aug 05 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue Aug 08 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Thu Aug 10 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri Aug 11 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat Aug 12 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Aug 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Aug 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 20 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion