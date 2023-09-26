Boygenius Announces Surprise EP ‘The Rest’

boygenius – ‘the rest’ artwork: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Boygenius has announced the imminent release of a new surprise EP, the rest, which will expand on its debut album, the record.

The trio, which is comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, will share the new four-track release on October 13 via Interscope Records. Its tracklist is yet to be confirmed, but the band has revealed that its opening track will be called “Black Hole.”

Production credits on the rest include boygenius, Tony Berg, Jake Finch, Ethan Gruska, Calvin Lauber, Collin Pastore, and Marshall Vore. An official press release describes the EP as “continu[ing] to showcase the band’s songwriting prowess and distinct sound.”

The three-piece premiered “Black Hole” live at a show in Boston, MA, last night (September 25). During the gig, it was also joined by Hozier for a special version of “Salt In The Wound.” The tour continues on Thursday (28) with a date in New Haven before continuing on to Philadelphia, New York, and Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, boygenius shared a new animated video for “Cool About It,” which appeared on the record. The visual – which was directed by Lauren Tsai – detailed the relationship between a dog and its toy through intricate illustrations and beautifully crafted animation.

“‘Cool About It’ is a beautifully melancholic and piercing song that puts words to feelings often unexplained,” Tsai said of the video. “It is an absolute dream to collaborate with the genius that is boygenius. I made animated videos on YouTube when I was 11, and I cannot imagine something I’d lose my mind over more if I could go back in time and tell myself. I will always be grateful to the band for the many ways in which their work has affected my life.”

Meanwhile, the band also gave fans an extensive insight into its influences in August when it shared an 82-song Spotify playlist of songs that inspired its debut album. The playlist featured the likes of Big Thief, Hop Along, Waxahatchee, HAIM, Mitski, Brian Eno, Nada Surf, Suicide, Cyndi Lauper, and many more.

Pre-order the rest.