BoyWithUke And Oliver Tree Learn To Move On With New Single ‘Sick Of U’

BoyWithUke has shared his latest single “Sick Of U,” a revelatory collaboration with Oliver Tree that finds the pair of musicians coming to the conclusion that sometimes moving on is the only solution when a relationship is no longer viable.

“‘Sick Of U’ is about realizing that someone might not be good for you, and that getting them out of your life is the right thing to do,” the masked alternative singer shared in a statement.

The somber track sees BoyWithUke and Oliver Tree intertwining their vocals to make a bold declaration: “I want you out of my life, I’m sick of all of your lies / I’m sick of all the little things you used to do with my mind.”

Of collaborating with the singer and producer, BoyWithUke added: “Working with Oliver was a lot of fun. He’s a really goofy, yet very professional person, and I admire the contrast of his personalities.”

“Sick Of U” marks BoyWithUke’s first release since sharing his debut album Serotonin Dreams via Republic Records earlier this year. “The album is my magnum opus. All produced on my iPad. It completes the ‘Dreams’ saga. I’m waking up,” BoyWithUke shared in a statement.

With that in mind, the new single represents the anonymous musician stepping into the next era of his career. As he enters this new chapter, he brings with him his growing following of more than 6 million on TikTok, 2.5 million on YouTube, and 2.2 million on Spotify. Still, he remains masked.

“Growing up, I was in a very judgmental environment and I was bullied for my voice,” BoyWithUke told Billboard earlier this year. “I was afraid of how people would view me if they knew it was me singing. Having the mask, it allows me to be myself without fear of judgment from others. And I want people to really pay attention to the music, rather than what I look like.”

