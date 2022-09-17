Listen To Callista Clark’s Message Of Encouragement On New Song ‘Brave Girl’

Callista Clark 'Brave Girl' artwork - Courtesy: Big Machine

Rising Big Machine country artist Callista Clark has released her new song “Brave Girl,” her observation about the challenges facing young girls growing up in the social media-driven modern world.

Clark wrote the song with Emily Landis and Ben Johnson as a message to inspire young women to believe in themselves and embrace their uniqueness, rather than give in to the expectations of conformity. “You’re gonna be ok even if you don’t believe it,” she sings.

“I wrote ‘Brave Girl’ when I was 15 years old,” says Callista, now 18, “and at first, it was too emotional for me to perform. When I finally decided to play it at my live shows, I saw an immediate reaction from everyone and knew it was something special. I hope everyone finds a little encouragement and bravery through the message in this song.”

Clark was country radio’s most successful new artist of 2021, emerging rapidly with her breakthrough track “It’s Cause I Am.” Now “Brave Girl” serves as the final preview of her debut album Real To Me: The Way I Feel, to be released by Big Machine on October 14. It includes that first hit, and this new song, among its ten tracks, all co-written by the artist and produced by Nathan Chapman. Her co-writers on the album include such respected country composers as Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz, and Liz Rose.

Clark was recently named as an Opry NextStage Class of 2022 artist, joining fellow young talents Elvie Shane, Morgan Wade, Breland, and Restless Road. She made her NextStage debut at the Grand Ole Opry last weekend (September 10) and returns next Friday (23). Commenting on the recognition, Clark said: “Since my first trip to Nashville when I was 11, the Grand Ole Opry has seemed like the dreamiest stage. I was over the moon when they chose me to be the newest NextStage artist. I am so thankful to have the support of my Opry family.”

She then joins Brett Young on his European tour, which opens on November 7 in Oslo. The itinerary includes five dates in the UK, where Clark made her debut at the Country to Country Festival in March this year.