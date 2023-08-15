Calum Scott Set To Return With New Single ‘At Your Worst’

Calum Scott - Photo: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

Widely-acclaimed singer-songwriter Calum Scott is set to return with a new single “At Your Worst,” due out on August 18.

In a statement, Scott said of the new track “‘At Your Worst” was born from a feeling that sometimes it might be hard for someone to love me because of my anxieties, my time away, my self-doubt — but also from the realization that we are all worthy of being loved no matter our flaws or insecurities.“

“This could be a song reassuring someone that you’ll love them no matter what, but it’s also song to yourself: a reminder that you should love yourself at your worst, because self-love is the most important. The sound on this one feels nostalgic and retro to me — kind of takes me back to my Sega Mega Drive. I’m excited to share new music with my fans and show everyone what I’ve been working on!”

Arriving in the wake of “Whistle” — his chart-climbing collaboration with producer/DJ/multi-instrumentalist Jax Jones — “At Your Worst” marks Calum Scott’s first solo single since the mid-2022 release of his acclaimed sophomore album Bridges.

Currently performing at major summer festivals across Europe and South America, Scott recently added “At Your Worst” to his live set. He first performed the track live as part of the Bridges World Tour, a global run that kicked off with his summer 2022 headline tour of North America which went onto sell 75,000 tickets worldwide across more than 60 shows in over 32 countries across the UK & Europe, Asia, Oceania, and South Africa. The singer also recently announced a brand-new show, “The Songbook So Far at the Eventim Apollo,” for March 12, 2024 which promises to pay homage to his hits and a celebration of Scott’s glittering decade-long career so far.

Scott also recently collaborated with one of the most successful bands in British chart history, Take That, for a new reimagining of their hit single, “Greatest Day.” Performing the track at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle earlier this year, he shared the stage with stars Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

