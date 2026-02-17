Cannonball Adderley’s ‘Cannonball’s Sharpshooters’ Joins Verve Vault

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

Cannonball’s Sharpshooters, originally released in 1958, documents alto saxophonist Julian “Cannonball” Adderley leading a quintet featuring cornetist Nat Adderley, pianist Junior Mance, bassist Sam Jones, and drummer Jimmy Cobb. Recorded on March 4 and 6, 1958, at Bell Sound in New York City, the session captures the group just days before Adderley’s recording session for Somethin’ Else with Miles Davis, placing the album at a pivotal moment in his late-1950s trajectory. Cannonball’s Sharpshooters will soon be reissued on vinyl via the Verve Vault series.

The ensemble presents a compact hard-bop program reflecting Adderley’s blues-inflected phrasing alongside the harmonic language of modern bebop. In 1959, Cannonball and Cobb would join Davis for Kind of Blue, while the Adderley brothers continued recording their own work, helping define the hard bop quintet sound of the time.

The repertoire balances standards, bop vehicles, and originals, including Tadd Dameron’s “Our Delight,” the ballad “What’s New?,” Gil Fuller’s “Fuller Bop Man,” and Thelonious Monk’s “Straight, No Chaser.” Adderley’s trademark exuberance while leading an all-star lineup of 1950s jazz defines the character of this session.

