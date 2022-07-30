Carmen DeLeon Shares Micro TDH Remix Of ‘Bésame Bonito’

Carmen DeLeon and Micro TDH - Photo: Nina Rodrigues (Courtesy of Capitol Music Group)

Fresh off of the Vevo DSCVR stage, Carmen DeLeon has teamed up with Venezuelan singer, songwriter, and musician Micro TDH for a remix of “Bésame Bonito”—a heartfelt love song about the end of an unforgettable relationship.

The track, which was released by Capitol Records/Universal Music Latin Entertainment today, came to be through a friendship formed between the two artists, initially established through their common Venezuelan roots. Both artists met in Miami and were excited to have an opportunity to collaborate.

Carmen DeLeon - Bésame Bonito Remix feat. Micro TDH (Video Oficial)

“As soon as we stepped into the studio, Micro TDH brought such a special energy to ‘Bésame Bonito,’” shared Carmen DeLeon. “The mixture of our voices brings even more meaning to this very special song.”

Miami-based director Pipes & Landrowrld (Sebastian Yatra, Dalex) directed the music video for “Bésame Bonito,” which received a YouTube premiere yesterday. The video follows the two stars in a narrative depicting a loving relationship that turns into a fantasy-based explosion, arriving at the ocean at dusk as meteors streak through the sky.

The track follows “Mala Memoria,” which DeLeon wrote with frequent collaborators Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres (Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito”), who also produced.

“‘Mala Memoria’ is about that type of relationship that is very intense, that you feel you can still fight for. Forgetting the stuff that is bad and seeing the possibility of living to make new, good memories,” says Carmen DeLeon.

DeLeon gave an emotional performance of “Mala Memoria” in the official video, which was directed by JA Moreno (Andrés Calamaro, Karol G x Vogue, Steve Aoki and Farruko).

The 21-year-old singer/songwriter also recently collaborated with Thyago on the single “Solo Quiero Bailar.” She also performed at Riverland Fest in Cangas de Onis, Spain on July 14, and will perform at Ruido Fest in Chicago, IL on August 19, and Coca-Cola Flow Fest in Mexico City on November 26.

Buy or stream “Bésame Bonito (Micro TDH Remix).”