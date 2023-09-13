Carrie Underwood Extends ‘Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency’ With 2024 Shows

Carrie Underwood - Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Resorts World Theatre

Carrie Underwood is extending her Las Vegas show, Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, by adding 18 new shows in 2024.

Shop the best of Carrie Underwood’s discography on vinyl.

Underwood will perform six residency dates in March, five dates in May, one date on June 1, and six dates in August. Tickets and a limited number of VIP packages and upgrades for this new set of performances at the theatre will go on sale to the public on Monday, September 18, at 10 a.m. PST.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other Underwood news, the country superstar recently shared “Give Her That,” just ahead of the deluxe version of her Denim & Rhinestones album. The country superstar co-wrote the song with David Garcia and Lydia Vaughn, and it was co-produced by Underwood and Garcia.

The mid-tempo song has a pensive feel and a typically powerful lead vocal, and is one of the six new songs on the expanded edition of the 2022 album, which arrives on September 22. The reconfigured version also includes the recently-unveiled “Take Me Out” and “Out of That Truck.” The latter song is currently in the Top 40 of the country airplay chart. Denim & Rhinestones reached No.2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, and No.10 on the Billboard 200, when it came out in June last year.

Various formats of the album and merchandise will be available, including a double picture disc vinyl, CD, poster, and more. Just ahead of the deluxe edition, on September 10, Underwood will make her return to the show open of Sunday Night Football on NBC, for the 11th consecutive season, before the Dallas Cowboys visit the New York Giants. The opening has an updated rendition of the network’s football theme “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” with a concert performance “interspersed with augmented reality highlights displayed across a halo scoreboard.”

Visit Carrie Underwood’s official website for more information.